Who Are The Richest People In The World?

There are a lot of people with significant amounts of money and the richest people in the world seem to have more and more money each and every day. However, the ones at the tops seem to change their places since the finances and net worth have been changes due to the instabilities of the world market.

1. Lee Shau Kee – Net Worth: $31.3 Billion

Coming from a poor background, he managed to develop a very successful company dealing with property development, called Sun Hung Kai, and he is currently estimated at 31.3 billion USD.

2. Li Ka-Shing – Net Worth: $32.7 Billion

He is considered to be one of the most powerful businessmen in the entire Asia. His current net worth is estimated at 32.7 billion USD. He chairs CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings.

3. Sheldon Adelson – Net Worth: $35.4 Billion

He is estimated at 35.4 networth and he is most famous for being the CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corporation, he also founded this company. This company owns the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Apart from this, he is also known for his investments and charity works.

4. Jack Ma – Net Worth: $38.5 Billion

He is the man who created Alibaba and this brought him the net worth of 38.5 billion USD. However, there is a known story about KFC rejecting him for a job position.

5. Hui Ka Yan – Net Worth: $40.5 Billion

At this moment, he chairs China Evergrande Group from Shenzhen, which deals in real estate business. He has accumulated 40.5 billion USD of net worth.

6. Ma Huateng – Net Worth: $40.8 Billion

His net worth is estimated at 40.8 billion USD and he has founded a company called Tencent, which is among the most valuable companies in Asia. He mostly does business in the fields of technologies and internet, and he is also known for his charity works.

7. Steve Ballmer – Net Worth: $44.6 Billion

He is the man who owns LA Clippers and he is 44.6 billion USD net worth. It should be also mentioned that he was the CEO of Microsoft.

8. S. Robinson Walton – Net Worth: $45.4 Billion

The net worth of this man is 45.4 billion USD and he has been chairing Walmart since the death of his father, Sam Walton, in 2015.

9. Alice Walton – Net Worth: $45.5 Billion

Another child of Sam Walton, she decided to found Llama Company back in 1988, but this ended up in failure. Her net worth is 45.5 billion USD.

10. Jim Walton – Net Worth: $45.7 Billion

He is another child of Sam Walton, known for the foundation of Walmart, which is the biggest retail chain in the world. He has his own company called Arvest Bank and he is on the board of directors in Walmart as well. His net worth is estimated at 45.7 billion USD.

11. David Koch – Net Worth: $50.6 Billion

He is the brother of Charles Koch and his current position is Executive Vice President of Koch Industries. He has 42% of the ownership in it and his net worth is estimated at 50.6 billion USD.

12. Charles Koch – Net Worth: $50.6 Billion

He is one of the owners of Koch industries which deals with various products related to forest, fertilization, consumer products etc. his net worth is estimated at 50.6 billion USD.

13. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers – Net Worth: $52.4 Billion

She got L’Oreal when her mother died in 2017 and her net worth has been estimated at 52.4 billion USD. She has 33% of ownership over L’Oreal.

14. Sergey Brin – Net Worth: $54 Billion

He is one of the co-founders of Google, founded in 1998. The company was established in a garage. His net worth is estimated at 54 billion USD.

15. Mukesh Ambani – Net Worth: $54.2 Billion

The net worth of this man is estimated at 54.2 billion USD. He is the main person in Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

16. Larry Page – Net Worth: $55.2 Billion

He is the other guy who co-founded Google in 1998. As we have said, this company was founded in a garage but this did not stop them since this guy is now 55.2 billion USD net worth.

17. Michael Bloomberg – Net Worth: $57 Billion

His net worth is 57 billion USD and he has been known to be both a businessman and a politician. He founded CEO of Bloomberg L.P., which mainly deals in finances and media.

18. Mark Zuckerberg – Net Worth: $61 Billion

This guy is currently estimated to be 61 billion USD net worth. He is the man who founded Facebook, which has become one of the most important and known social media in the world. It should be noted that the company was created in his dorm room when he was a student at Harvard.

19. Carlos Slim Helu – Net Worth: $61.7 Billion

His net worth is estimated at 61.7 billion USD. He is most known for being and investor and a men who owns Grupo Carso. This group deals in various fields such as media, energy, real estate, health care and many other.

20. Larry Ellison – Net Worth: $64.1 Billion

He is one of the people who founded Oracle Corporation. He worked there as a CEO until September 2014. This year, Oracle is celebrating its 39th year and it should be mentioned that the company has more than 136K employees. The net worth of this guy is estimated at 64.1 billion USD.

21. Amancio Ortega – Net Worth: $67 Billion

His net worth is 67 billion USD and he is famous for establishing Zara clothing brand.

22. Warren Buffett – Net Worth: $82.7 Billion

His net worth has been estimated at 82.7 billion USD and he is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is a very famous investor and businessman.

23. Bernard Arnault – Net Worth: $83.7 Billion

The net worth of this man is estimated at 83.7 billion USD and he is most famous for being the CEO of LVMH, which stands for Louis Vitton Moet Hennessey. His merged company deals with the production of clothes and accessories and champagne and cognac.

24. Bill Gates – Net Worth: $98.3 Billion

His net worth is now estimated at 98.3 billion USD. He is most famous for founding Microsoft in 1975 together with Paul Allen. The company has grown into the largest company dealing with PC software.

25. Jeff Bezos – Net Worth: $145.3 Billion

He is currently the richest man alive since his net worth is estimated at 145.3 billion USD. He has made this money by founding Amazon, which is the most known company on the internet.