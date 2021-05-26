15 Fantastic Red Carpet Looks Pose Crew Sported Flawlessly

The red carpet is a chance for every celebrity to show off even more than usual. All of them want to leave an impression, and some even go too far with the attempt. While some bold outfits did impress everyone, others failed to do so. Please tell us what do you think of the ones below. Would you wear something with audacity like the clothes we’ll show you below? Be sincere. Go!

Billy Porter

No man could wear a floral design and look fabulous except Billy Porter. He did it and looked good in the process. The leather/flowers combo truly is breathtaking.

Indya Moore

Terracotta isn’t for everyone, and rare are those who would wear it without consequences. Sporting it on the red carpet? Yes, if you’re Indya Moore. It could pass. At least it did for her.

MJ Rodriguez

Celebs want to glow on the red carpet but too much yellow could attract bees. MJ Rodriguez didn’t care when she selected her yellow gown. It suited her black hair, but could it do the job for you.

Dyllón Burnside

Beige rarely impresses anyone, but Dyllón Burnside decided to strike a pose while wearing a monochromatic outfit that had little life to it. We’ll leave this one for you to decide.

Angel Bismark Curiel

Angel Bismark Curiel did little favors to the fashion industry with his clothes selection. Think what you want, but wear trousers for God’s sake young man. Those shorts are an abomination. The shirt and jacket are also not worth mentioning.

Billy Porter – Again

Here we go again. This man knows how to have all eyes on him. Red for the red carpet. What could possibly go wrong? Could you please tell us, we’re eager to know how you see this outfit?

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Ryan Jamaal Swain opted for a suit to wear to the red carpet, but this is no ordinary suit. As you can see it has that bit of snazzy touch to it. With the makeup he had and all the rings, it seems almost passable. What do you say?

MJ Rodriguez 2x

Yes, she made it once again. Why shouldn’t she? Just take a look at this staggering black dress. It is amazing, and we can say that Mj can rock whatever she wants. With a classy hairstyle and matching earrings, she is leaving everyone breathless.

Billy Porter – Third’s the Charm

Fur coat, and we say yes! How do you like it? Now, the audacity of this piece. Good work Billy, we’re impressed. The hat and the necklace are only a bonus.

Indya Moore’s Turn

As you can see in the photo below she’s sporting a lace outfit and she’s doing it just fine. Probably not what some of the more reputable Hollywood actors would wear, but who asks them.

Angelica Ross

Angelica Ross is a head-turner in this purple and shimmering dress that opens up the front end of her body. With a classy belt covering her waist she is as elegant as one could be.

Jeremy Pope

While a bit extravagant, we can’t find anything wrong with Pope’s outfit. Shoes, pants, and blazers are all good to go and set for the big event. It’s easy to carry it out when you have the looks.

Indya Moore – Red This Time

Indya Moore did just fine with this astonishing red dress. It is one of a kind as you could see, adding to her classy look. I am one of those that anyone would wear to a massive promotion as movies can be.

MJ Rodriguez

She managed to hit the jackpot each time. MJ Rodriguez is born for the red carpet, as you can see from the outfits she chooses. There’s no mistake, she’s a true star.

Dominque Jackson

There’s no need to spend too many words on this dress. A beautiful white gown suitable for any event. Dominque Jackson wore it perfectly.