Reese Witherspoon Celebrated her 44th Birthday Doing Puzzles

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon turned 44 years old on March 22, and she chose an interesting activity for her big day. As she is isolated in her home, like the rest of the world, she had to find something fun to do and pass her time.

The blonde beauty therefore chose to assemble a complex puzzle of 16 different dog breeds. Her family helped her do it, and midway to the end, she posted an Instagram story sharing her fun time with the fans. “It’s Puzzle Time,” read the message on the photo.

A day before her birthday, she posted a photo of her son and their dog, and wrote, “At least we have dogs!”

She is one of the many celebrities who advised people to stay indoors and not leave quarantine until further notice. Social distancing is the only way to limit the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.