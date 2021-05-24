Priyanka Chopra Stuns Everyone at Billboard Music Awards

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the main star at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, despite not being a performer. She attracted the attention of everyone present on the spot by wearing a 40-carats of diamonds on herself. Yes, you heard it right. She had almost all of her body covered in sparkling stones, which had the eyes of Los Angeles on her. Her outfit was completed by a gold Dolce and Gabbana gown. The stones were provided by Bulgari.

If you thought this was all, you are wrong. She spiced things up further with a pair of 14.8-carat pink gold earrings. As if all of this wasn’t enough take a look at her hand and you’ll notice a Serpenti Misteriosi Pallini watch which with its 24.9 carats is really eye-watering. The best part is that we don’t even know the price of most of these items. For one, Bulgari doesn’t make the price public. If you want to know, you need to be a buyer and to make a formal request. The one thing that we know is that it draws inspiration from the 80s decade.

If you take an even closer look you’ll see that some of her nails are even covered in pieces of gems from her dress. While her look was impeccable, we are even more impressed by her love for her husband. Priyanka used her Instagram platform to share words of pride regarding her loved one. The Baywatch star wrote: “Husband appreciation post [heart eye emoji]. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much.”

Nick Jonas wasn’t shy in replying to his loved one and stated that he loved her even more. He was the one hosting this monumental event and did an amazing job while at it. It is even more impressive when you know that he did it with a couple of broken ribs. Former singer, turned actors injured himself while filming a motorcycle scene last week. This didn’t stop him to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and have a performance to close it together with his former bandmates and brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.

He didn’t want to have fans worrying too much about him so he addressed the injuries in a short statement: “We’re actually teaming up with [NBC] to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics, and some other Olympic sports, which left me a little injured last week. But I’m feeling great, recovered really well, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

As for his girlfriend, Priyanka decided to make the best out of every red carpet appearance this year. Prior to this appearance, she left everyone baffled with her staggering looks at BAFTA when she appeared in white trousers and a pink jacket. It all goes in accordance with her latest brand which was recently launched and goes under the name Anomaly at Target. It is an affordable brand for all the ladies out there and it is aimed at broad customers. For all of you that still haven’t heard of it, it is a haircare collection.