8 Common Pitfalls That You Need to Avoid as a Startup – 2020 Guide

Let’s face it, starting any kind of business is never easy. Not only are there a lot of things that you’ll need to consider as you build your company from scratch carefully, but even the smallest error or oversight can have massive repercussions that can potentially lead to irrecoverable setbacks. And because of this, it’s not uncommon for many startups to fail long before firmly establish themselves.

While it’s true that there are no guarantees of business success, you can tip the scales in your company’s favour by steering clear of the common pitfalls of running a startup. And in this article, we will discuss a few of the mistakes that you need to avoid at all costs.

1. Doing it alone

There are very few startups that have managed to achieve success with only a single founder. And for a good reason: starting a company takes a lot of hard work that no single entrepreneur can handle on his or her own. So try to look for a partner that you can collaborate with on your business venture. Having someone to bounce ideas off and shoulder half of the responsibility can go a long way in helping you succeed where others have failed.

2. Spending before shopping

Expenditure is unavoidable in business, but this does not mean you should be spending impulsively. Instead, learn to shop around first and compare prices for the products and services that your company operations require. It may appear like a lot of extra work now, but doing so will help you find suppliers or service providers that can offer you money-saving deals to keep your costs low and profits high.

3. Undervaluing your offerings

Underpricing may be a fairly common marketing practice in business, but it can also be a dangerous road to take for any company. When you get right down to it, not only will it keep you from generating the kind of profit that you’ll need to keep your startup afloat, but you’ll also risk undermining the value that your business brings to the table and cause irreparable damage to your reputation as a result. So, don’t fall into the trap of pricing your products and services too low.

4. Not doing market research

Many inexperienced entrepreneurs tend to skimp on market research, only to find out later on that they didn’t understand their target audience as well as they thought. So always make sure that you conduct research on your potential customers before you commit to any marketing or promotional activities. Doing so will not only help you create advertising strategies that will allow you to generate positive exposure for your company, but it’ll help your startup reel in more potential customers and secure more sales for your business.

5. Refusing change

Complacency in any business is like an epidemic that, if left unchecked, can spread with speed, which can be potentially catastrophic for a startup. As the owner, you serve as the image and representation of the culture of your business. And if you remain unwilling to make changes to improve the products, services, processes, or any other area of your company that needs attention, then your workers won’t welcome the idea of change either.

As such, it’s imperative that you remain open to change. Businesses that refuse to adapt and choose to remain stagnant are likely to lose to their competition in economic trends, consumer demand, and sales. So be sure to prepare for changes. It will make a difference in helping you adjust when the need arises.

6. Not consolidating your tasks

It’s a well-established fact that people are able to stay productive if they’re focused on a single task rather than being distracted with multiple activities. And one of the best ways to adopt this practice is through the consolidation of work that requires the same processes. For example, you can allocate time to checking all of your correspondence like communicating with clients, addressing operational concerns, and addressing HR-related requests instead of doing them all separately.

7. Avoiding automation

You’ll be surprised to know that there are many business owners who refuse to automate frequent and repetitive tasks for the fear of the upfront costs that it requires or the negative impact that it can potentially have on the quality of the work. However, this mindset will ultimately make a company a lot less productive and efficient than it could be otherwise. And this, in turn, can keep the business from generating more revenue.

So, don’t be afraid to automate, especially for processes that are monotonous and repetitive. Not only will you allow your workers to focus their efforts on the areas of your business that may require more attention, but the resulting improvement in your startup’s productivity will elevate your bottom line as well.

8. Micromanaging

There’s no denying that all business owners must stay on top of their respective companies to achieve success. However, you must never do so to the point of micromanagement since you’ll only waste precious time that you can better use elsewhere and keep your workers from fulfilling their respective responsibilities in the process.

If you’re looking to run your startup much more effectively and efficiently, try to delegate instead. Trusting your employees to do their assigned duties might be difficult at first, especially for first-time business owners who are eager to attain success for their startups. However, if you delegate, you’ll instil accountability in your staff. More importantly, you’ll present your workers with the opportunity to become much more invested and involved with your startup and its success.

Succeeding in a business venture doesn’t just hinge on having a unique idea for a product or service, but also by avoiding mistakes. And by staying away from the pitfalls listed above, you’ll give your startup a fighting chance at thriving and flourishing in the selected industry.