21 Vegan Recipes That Can Be Grilled to Perfection – 2020 Guide

If you’ve been looking for something extraordinary to serve your vegan guests at the next barbecue party, we’ve got you covered. Check out these fun recipes that will surely win you compliments.

1. Tempeh skewers with Peanut sauce

Tofu seems to be the most popular choice among vegans for grilled recipes. You don’t always have to go for tofu though. You can get your dose of vegan protein from tempeh as well. Give this recipe a try and indulge in some delicious peanut slathered tempeh.

2. Tandoori Tempeh

This recipe gives you the satisfaction of marinating the tempeh in some exotic spices and rubs. With simple ingredients and incredible flavors, you’ll love this dish on the grill.

3. Tacos with grilled sweet potatoes and portobello

Grilled portobello mushrooms taste out of this world. A simple snack with taco bread filled with sweet potatoes and portobello, we can guarantee that this delightful recipe will win the hearts of your diners.

4. Tofu and veg skewers with blueberry barbeque sauce

The barbecue blueberry sauce sets a grand flavor for this recipe that will be hard to match. A great enhancer to a simple skewer of tofu and veggies, the blueberry barbecue sauce can easily become a staple in your other recipes and desserts.

5. Grilled watermelon

This unusual recipe yields refreshingly sweet and spicy flavors. As the recipe suggests the real trick is to get the watermelon caramelized and not steamed. It’s not a difficult trick, you just need to get the timing right and put in the watermelon when the grill is absolutely hot.

6. Flatbread Pizza

A grilled pizza tastes so much better than the wood fired pizza. You have to try it to believe it. Get some flatbread dough (make your own or use store-bought), and bundle together some avocados and burrata for this smoky pizza.

7. Grilled Caponata Panini

This dish is inspired by true Sicilian flavors and comes packed with the punch of garlic, capers, basil, eggplant and smoky bell peppers. The grilled sandwich is also lavishly spread with the olives and toasted to perfection on a heated cast-iron skillet. We’d say, this recipe is perfect for a holiday brunch menu!

You’d need a panini press for the desired results. You can find more details about it at BBQGuys.

8. Grilled bean burger

The barbecue party is never complete without a mouthful of hot grilled burgers. There’s no reason vegans should skip a burger on the grill either. Bean patties are great for the grill and are loaded with some dense flavors. Sounds perfect for some delicious and wholesome burgers!

9. Grilled Caesar Salad

It’s time to revisit the idea of tossed salads. This recipe calls for adding some unique smoky flavors to your favorite green salad. Grill the veggies and leafy delights to a subtle char and dress the salad with cashews, capers and garlic dressing.

10. Grilled pineapple and cucumber salad

Salads are staple food for vegans. But that doesn’t mean you have to always prepare them in the boring salad dressings. Feel free to give your salad bar a facelift with this grilled pineapple and cucumber salad topped with spicy peanuts, it will hit just right with the taste buds.

11. Grilled polenta bites

Polenta is trending among vegetarian and vegan chefs these days and there are quite a few good recipes out there. There’s no way we could have left out polenta from our list. This particular recipe works great for appetizers and is quite easy to master.

12. Grilled avocados with spiced chickpeas

Avocados and chickpeas go very well together. The flavors from this recipe are truly enchanting. Once you’ve got this dish on your plate, the rest of the menu will feel like a daze.

13. Grilled green beans

With a dash of sesame seeds, this recipe imparts a unique flavor to the simple grilled vegetables. It’s lovely how a single ingredient can make such a big difference to a dish.

14. Grilled corn salsa

Vegan foodies will always vouch for grilled corn recipes over any other corn recipes. There is something about the smoky sweetness of grilled corn that tastes incredibly satisfying. Delicious grilled veggies with a twist of citrus salsa are the key takeaways from this quick and easy recipe. The recipe can be attempted gracefully by beginners too.

15. Jamaican grilled eggplant

This recipe can prove to be a handful. But if you’re bent on pulling off the master chef title, then it’ll be worth it to get on with the army of ingredients this recipe demands.

16. Grilled Kabobs

Kabobs are one of the timeless vegetarian recipes for the grill. It’s a straightforward way to extract the rainbow of complimentary flavors from your vegetables. There is always room for experimenting with herbs and spices for marinating your vegetables prior to grilling.

17. Grilled Pineapple Strawberry Lemonade Sangria

For a barbeque fanatic, it can be really difficult to get over the love for all things smoky. We totally get that feeling. That’s why we pulled out this special lemonade recipe that will give you the chance to experience the smoky flavor in a drink. For a real spin, you could spike the drink with some alcohol too.

18. Grilled S’mores

If you’ve turned away from marshmallows simply because you’ve embraced veganism, let’s give you some exciting news. Vegan marshmallows are for real! Now you have every reason to try some toasted marshmallows with your hot chocolate the next time you’re out camping.

19. Campfire Pies

This is an easy dessert recipe that can make camp nights a tad more exciting for kids. There’s nothing too fancy or elaborate about this recipe, but sometimes simple flavors are just as much fun.

20. Grilled Peaches with Blackberry Coconut Cream

Grilled fruits make terrific desserts. They are healthy and satisfying and very obviously vegan! Try this easy breezy recipe with warm tropical flavors, we bet you’ll love it to the core!

21. Grilled Pineapple with coconut ice cream

We can never get enough of grilled pineapples. They are so versatile and blend superbly with sweet as well as savory flavors. They are a perfect accompaniment to some vegan ice cream too. This recipe is great for barbecue parties. You can keep the ice cream prepared in advance and grill the pineapples live before you serve the guests.