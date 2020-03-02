News

First Openly Gay Candidate Drops out 2020 Presidential Race

by Tracy Finke
VOICE OF AMERICA – 03/02/2020: Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, has ended his campaign for the Democratic candidate in the upcoming US presidential election.

He entered the Democratic presidential race as a relatively unknown politician, and after an unexpected rise, he positioned himself as the party’s future and then ended his run for the White House, according to the Voice of America.

Image source: thedailybeast.com

The 38-year-old Buttigieg ended the race in his South Bend and told supporters that his team had begun an “impossible journey” with a four-member staff, no large email list, and no personal wealth.

“And so we must recognize that at this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our nation together. So tonight I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency”, he told his supporters.

Image source: vox.com

This Afghan war veteran and the first openly gay presidential candidate in the US won the primary party election, the Iowa Caucuses, and was second in New Hampshire.

In the Nevada Caucuses, he was third, and in South Carolina, won only three percent of African-American votes.

Image source: vox.com

Buttigieg’s withdrawal could help Joe Biden win in South Carolina and try to reclaim first place from favorite Bernie Sanders in the upcoming 14-state party election, the so-called “Super Tuesday”, writes Voice of America.

