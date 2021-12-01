Paul Walker’s Daughter And Friends Honor Late Actor With Some Heartwrenching Messages

Paul Walker died eight years ago in a fatal car crash on the road in Santa Clara, California. At the wheel of Porsche Carrera GT was his friend Roger Rodas who also lost his life. The “Fast and Furious” actor was only 40 years old.

This year, Meadow Walker honored her father’s memory by sharing an old photo of her and Paul. The actor died on November 30th, 2013, only weeks after Meadow turned 15. “I love and miss you endlessly,” Meadow wrote in the caption. “Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”

The 23-year old model continues to keep the memory of her father alive through the “Paul Walker Foundation”. In a second post, Meadow emphasized the partnership with “Toys for Tots” and “Giving Tuesday”.

“To honor my dad’s legacy, we hope you’ll join us to Do Good. Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots 🧸💜💞💓⭐️ Happy Giving Tuesday! Our Foundation Family plays a crucial role in our mission to #DoGood. Your support allows us to spread goodwill where it’s needed most, transforming lives and caring for our planet in the process. From building schools to advocating for ocean conservancy, to our annual scholarship, affecting positive change is at the heart of everything we do. We love and appreciate you 💜⭐️💓💙”, she wrote.

Tyrese Gibson, Walker’s co-star in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, posted an especially soul-stirring message. “I couldn’t sleep last night and when I finally closed my eyes this morning it was around 7am something was wrestling with my mind and spirit last night and I just realized what I was feeling….. Today 8 years ago we lost our dear brother, one of my best friends and truly someone who had my back…. A man that would stand UP for me as I would stand UP for him at any cost…”.

He continued: “One of the most sincere and genuine souls to ever have lived on this earth…….. Today around 6:30 pm I got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten in my life…… 8 has a particular significance in the Bible that I wanted to share… After Jesus was resurrected, he is said to have made eight appearances, which many people believe isn’t a coincidence…. I’ve felt your spirit and have felt your love and energy all around me over these last 8 years I can hear your unique laughter still in my head and miss your hugs and sense of humor…… That look from across the room that only me and you would understand……”.

Jordana Brewster remembered her friend with some colorful photo frames and Paul’s picture, writing: “8 years”.

Paul’s brother, Cody, joined Gibson’s messages saying: “Today is never easy but talking on the phone for the last two hours made all the difference. ❤️ You brother.”

Back in September, Meadow Walker marked what would have been Paul’s 48th birthday: “Happy birthday daddy, I love you”.