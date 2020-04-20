Pamela Anderson Shares a Se*y Cowboy Throwback Photo

Legendary Hollywood actress and model Pamela Anderson, 52, has been posting throwback on her Instagram profile for a while now. Every now and then, she shares a stunning photo from her modeling days and surprised her 1 million Instagram page.

All of the snaps are in black and white for an even bigger blast from the past effect. She has been remembering her glory days in Hollywood with some stunning and sexy photos, including this cowboy-inspired one.

Pam can be seen lying down topless next to a beautiful horse. She is wearing a white cowboy hat, a pair of boots with fur on the top, and jeans. She is looking off into the distance and away from the camera, as her crossed arms and iconic blonde hair cover her naked breasts.

Her photo almost has 20,000 likes and 212 comments. The followers and fans are reminiscing the days when she used to be the biggest name in Hollywood and modeling, as well as her Playboy career.

Anderson shares similarly beautiful and never-before-seen old photos every day, and is among the more unique celebrities considering most of them are creating new content. Her feed is a great way to take a trip down memory lane and return to the 1990s and the early 2000s.