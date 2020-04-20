Angelina Jolie’s “Zombie” Double Infected With Coronavirus

Fatemeh Khishvand, 22, better known as Sahar Tabar, is famous around the world for her attempt at looking like the Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

However, most people believe her surgeries made her look like a real-life zombie instead. She proudly shared her selfies online, but most people called her creepy and said she looks like a ghost, as well as a zombie.

Now, she has been put on a ventilator since she contracted coronavirus in jail. Tabar was arrested in Iran, for inciting violence, insulting Islam, blasphemy, and more. Last month, the country released 85,000 prisoners to slow down the spreading of COVID-19.

Sahar’s lawyer is Payam Derafshan, and he went on Instagram to share his release plead. He wrote, “Her arrest warrant was issued in October 2018, at the time she was a minor and I venture to draw your attention to this critical issue that she has contracted coronavirus in jail.”

In addition, he asked the judge for “appropriate and responsible measures within the frameworks of law and issued regulations,” and quoted a popular Arabic proverb that translates to, “The human who has no mercy, he does not receive mercy.”

Source:yahoo.com