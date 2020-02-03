Pamela Anderson Separates From Husband After 12 Days of Marriage

Pamela Anderson, 52, and her latest husband Jon Peters, 74, have separated only 12 days since their wedding on January 20.

“We would be thankful for your support regarding our separation in order to determine what we want from life, and each other,” said Anderson.

“Life is a journey, and love is a process,” she added, and thanked everyone for respecting their privacy.

“She knew Jon, but she had never lived with him. And until you live with someone… Let’s just say Pamela wanted a break. She is going back to Canada to be with her family,” says a source close to the pair.