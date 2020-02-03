Celebrities

Hollywood Actress Zendaya Stuns in a Cool Black Outfit

by Elsa Stringer
Zendaya, 23, stole the show at the Australian American Association Arts Awards when she appeared in a black dress, which highlighted her sculpted waist and athletic figure.

Her thin waist and abs were on display in a specially designed attire she opted for, as she posed for the press at the awards ceremony.

She showed everyone that she is keeping up with the trends, and that she cares about her image and physique. The dress was also sleeveless, further showing off the body of the beautiful brunette.

As a reminder, the young actress is best known for her role in the newest Spiderman movie series, where she plays Michelle “MJ”. She is also scheduled to appear in the movie “Dune” later this year.

