Jon Peters Is Engaged Again 3 Weeks After His Split From Pamela Anderson

Jon Peters and the most famous Playboy star, Pamela Anderson, have only been married for 12 days, but he is wasting no time. Just a few weeks after he got married and divorced Pamela, he got engaged again.

The 74-year-old Hollywood producer proposed Julia Bernheim just three weeks after her divorce from Pamela Anderson, the Mirror reports.

The “Baywatch” star and Peters spent just five days together after their wedding in Malibu, with Pamela being in Canada for half of their marriage. They broke up via text message.

“It made me realize that at 74, I need a simple, quiet life and not an international love affair,” he wrote. “Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I’m going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it, and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me”, Peters wrote in a text he sent to Pamela.

The producer has apparently found a simple, quiet life three weeks after his hasty marriage to Pamela, and proposed his new fiancee on February 20th.

Jon said earlier that Pamela was lying about their relationship and that he was an old fool who had paid her $ 200,000 debt and bought her a new wardrobe. “I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it, so I paid it, and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool”, he stated.

Peters explained that Pamela was lying that he had proposed to her and that, in fact, she had asked him via text if he would marry her. “Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else, and the lady was moving in”, Jon Peters said. He added that he left everything because of the former actress.