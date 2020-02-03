Penelope Cruz Continues to Dictate Fashion Trends

Hollywood actress Penelope Cruz, 45, looked astonishing at the 2020 Goya Cinema Awards in Malaga, Spain. The Oscar-winning beauty was there because of her movie “Pain and Glory”, directed by Pedro Almodovar, and co-starring Antonio Banderas. The movie was nominated for 16 awards at this year’s ceremony, while Banderas received an Oscar nomination.

However, it was her amazing floral summer dress that stole the show, and set the trend for this spring and summer season. All of the eyes, lights, and cameras were pointed towards her, as she posed looking stunning as she always is.

Her full glamour and elegance were on display, with the floral gown accentuating her natural beauty. This and similar floral patterns are bound to become a regular occurrence everywhere soon, from fashions shows to the streets.

View this post on Instagram I ❤️ #angelamolina A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Jan 26, 2020 at 4:50am PST



Do not be surprised when you spot such designs on shoes, jeans, shirts, bags, and hats! Flower elements are always popular when the sun starts shining again, but this year it seems the fashion designers are particularly fascinated with them.