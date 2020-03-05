Ozzy Osbourne Continues Working Despite Parkinson’s

Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, 71, has been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2003, but he never plans to retire from his career in music.

The famous rocker is in good shape now, and says the last year was incredibly hard because of his condition.

“Last year I was in very bad shape because of my health. I had a spine surgery that really messed with me,” said Osbourne.

Media reports that he also described the past year as “damn hell.”

The “Black Sabbath” star revealed he knew about the disease from its early stages in 2003, and that it is not the same form as the one actor Michael Jay Fox has, who has more severe symptoms.

The 71-year-old star has recently published new songs and added he will never retire from his passion. He considers his responsibility to give the fans new music and always keep recording.