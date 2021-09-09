Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Are Expecting A Baby

John Mulaney, 39, confirmed that he and Olivia Munn, 41, are expecting a baby. The comedian announced the happy news on Tuesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”. Mulaney talked about his journey to sobriety for the past year as well as meeting Olivia who changed his life for the better. “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery”, Mulaney gushed.

The couple met and started dating in the spring of this year. The first time media linked the two was back in May after which they went public with their relationship. The whirlwind romance just took another unexpected turn to the joy of both Olivia and John.

The actress got into the public spotlight when she openly spoke about sexual harassment in Hollywood. In 2017, the actress accused director and producer, Brett Ratner (Rush Hour, The Revenant) of sexual advancements and eventual assault. At the same time, Olivia’s relationship with Aaron Rogers fell apart after three years of dating. Mulaney supported and was especially active in #MeToo and “Time’s Up” movements.

Mulaney, has had his share of problems in the past several years. Stand-up comedian battled addictions for years before finally getting clean in 2005. In 2014 Mulaney married Annamarie Tendler, the make up artist, after dating for several years. However, the holy matrimony didn’t last. The two separated in September of 2020, and by December the actor had to check in into another rehab where he stayed for the next couple of months. Since then, he had no relapses.

While still fresh from the rehabilitation center, John met Olivia, and they hit it off right away. Only three months later Mulaney revealed that they are expecting a baby. It will be the first child for them both.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked-up Bambi version of me and that’s been very incredible. She’s kind of held my hand through that hell and we are having a baby together”, Mulaney said after the announcement. He noted that last year was a challenging time for him, working, relapsing, divorcing from his wife and moving out of the house.

When talking to Seth Meyers, he talked about their friendship: “You knew me before I was on a lot of drugs, you knew me while I was on drugs, you did not know me immediately after stopping drugs so it’s been a challenging time. It’s like newborn Bambi legs. You know how when Bambi’s born, Bambi’s like, ‘Hey, I used to be on cocaine!”. It’s a good sign that he is able to relaxly laugh about it now when it’s all water under the bridge. Mulaney and Munn look ready to leave troubles behind and start a new chapter. And what better way than with an addition to their family.