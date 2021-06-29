10 Celebrity Babies Born During 2021

While 2021 wasn’t great for most of us, especially early on, for some it brought good news. We are here to fill you in on celeb news, regarding their latest members. As things slowly start being normal once again, we are here to introduce the celebrity babies that were born during 2021. Check out which celeb couples welcomed their newborns during this hard year.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

One of the not-so-popular Royal couples had good news for their followers this year. While not as well-followed as Meghan and Harry many people were thrilled to hear about the birth of August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The baby heir was born on February 9th.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The more popular not-so-Royal couple also had a new member introduced to their family. Meghan gave birth to Lillibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. While Harry and Meghan are no longer Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they still showed respect to the Queen by naming their baby girl after her.

Binky Felstead and Max Darnton

Binky made a name for herself in Made in Chelsea, and together with her husband Max Darnton, she welcomed another child into their lives. This time it is a boy that will carry a strong name Wulfric Alexander Fredrik Darnton. Interestingly he was born in the same hospital as the children of Kate Middleton.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes

Derulo isn’t riding solo for a while now, as his song suggests, but is working on expanding his beautiful family. The mother of his newborn is model Jena Frumes. They gave their baby a dominant name and the kid will be known as Jason King Derulo. The date of his birth is May 8th.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

Only a week after Jason, Christine Quinn, and Christian Richard, got their biggest gift ever in the form of their son Christian Georges Dumontet. The date of his birth is May 15th, and in his mother’s words, he’s going to be well taken care of: “My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him, and to raise him.”

Dr. Zoe Williams and Stuart McKay

The first time is the charm, and the baby boy that belongs to Dr. Zoe Williams of This Morning was her magic present. He came to this world on June 13th. So far we have little info on him, as he’s only a couple of weeks old, and parents didn’t go into details this early. All we heard from Zoe was: “So delighted to announce that baby Williams-McKay has arrived and we are all safe sound, and doing great.”

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

Ellie could burn the world out of happiness. Unlike the couple from above, Mrs. Goulding told us the name of her newborn and he’s called Arthur Ever Winter Jopling. The baby boy was born back in April on 29th.

Natalie Dormer and David Oakes

Natalie failed to produce heirs for the kings of Westeros, but she didn’t even have a chance, failing to bed any of her husbands. But, in real life, she’s now a proud mother of a beautiful baby girl named Willow. Like her spirit is always smiling, she joked about giving birth during coronavirus pandemic: “She’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years on a date going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby,’”

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Kushner’s have been in the news last few years, and for all the bad reasons, mostly due to the connection with Donald Trump. But, Karlie always had a clear stance on former POTUS, and now she can look away from him, and focus on what truly matters. The name of her baby boy remained unknown for a while after his birth but now we know it’s Levi Joseph.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard

Well, there goes our chance boys. We can no longer hope to be the ones to have kids with Emily. Well, we could down the road, but the first place is already taken. The firstborn, of beautiful Emily, was born on March 11th and carries a really cool name, Slyvester Apollo Bear.