Olivia Culpo Shows off Her Sculpted Figure

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 27, is one of the most popular and sought-after supermodels today. She won the prestigious beauty competition back in 2012 at only 22 years of age.

Currently, she is dating NFL player Christian McCaffrey, 23, and the pair was spotted on their getaway in Mexico. While on the beach, the beauty showcased her stunning body in a skimpy white bikini.

The top barely managed to hold everything in as she was having fun near the sea.

The happy young couple spend some quality time together, but the paparazzi managed to capture some breathtaking photos of the model. She nearly showed everything she has, but her swimwear was her friend. She also wore a white robe that paired perfectly with the bikini.

Olivia and Christian celebrated Valentine’s Day together and posted adorable pictures on Instagram where they shared romantic wishes with each other.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” posted the model.

She also treated the fans with a photo of a magnificent surprise from her boyfriend, who arranged a large teddy bear, a dozen balloons, bear and roses on the bed. Olivia posed with the gift for a beautiful photograph.

Olivia is the hottest woman in the world according to “Maxim” and their famous top 100 list. She said it meant the world to her because she always followed the list closely and fantasized about being on it. She was inspired and driven by those women, and it means a lot to her that she is now the number 1.



