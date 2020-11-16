A Review of Obesity Treatment and Ways to Improve Your Health In 2020

Obesity is a growing problem in the US, and it is vital for individuals to take steps to lose weight and become healthier. When reviewing options for losing weight, the individuals discover the gastric sleeve surgery. The procedure is not the same as a gastric bypass, and it could give the individual better control over how they lose weight. The procedure is invasive, but it takes a different approach than the gastric bypass surgery. Individuals suffering from health conditions related to obesity could undergo the surgery and get a better handle on their health.

What is Gastric Sleeve Surgery?

The gastric sleeve surgery involves the removal of a portion of the stomach. Next, the surgeon creates a sleeve from the remaining sections of the stomach. The purpose of the surgery is to assist the individual in losing weight and arriving at a healthier weight quickly. It is a more invasive approach to fighting obesity and helping the individual reduce health risks associated with being overweight. Patients can read details from obesitycontrolcenter.com about the procedure and determine if it is the right option for them.

What the Patient Must Do Before the Surgery

Patients must start a new diet two weeks before their procedure to condition their body to the new changes. After the surgery, the patient must follow a healthy diet and reduce the amount of food and number of beverages they consume each day. Starting the diet before the surgery allows their body to adjust to the lower amount of food, and the individual may start to lose some weight. The adjustment is necessary to make it easier for the patient to continue their new diet after the surgery. As they heal from the procedure, the new diet won’t be such a shock to their system.

Starting an Exercise Program

A doctor works with the patient to create an exercise plan that meets the patient’s needs. It is critical to start an exercise plan when recovering from gastric sleeve surgery. The patient won’t start with any strenuous exercise until they have healed completely. However, it is necessary for the patient to start walking more often and complete at least a low-impact exercise. After they have recovered from their surgery, their doctor provides them with an exercise plan that gives them the full benefits of undergoing the gastric sleeve surgery.

The doctor monitors the patient’s progress and may alter the exercise plan as the patient plateaus. They will see steady and gradual weight loss after the procedure. It is not the same a gastric bypass that causes excessive weight loss soon after the procedure. The patient can also eat normal amounts of food with the gastric sleeve. With gastric bypass, the amount of food they can have at once is incredibly restricted.

What Can They Expect After the Surgery?

The patient will lose up to 60% of their total body weight after the procedure. It takes up to eighteen months to lose the weight, and the individual must stick to their diet and exercise plan. The procedure requires the patient to remain in the hospital for at least one night. The doctors require the patient to consume liquids for at least the first week following the surgery, and once they can tolerate the liquids without nausea, the doctor will start the patient on solid food.

The recovery time for the procedure is at least one month, and the individual may need someone at their home to take care of them for the first few weeks. More vigorous activities are restricted for up to six weeks following the procedure. The doctor will provide pain medication and antibiotics after the surgery. They may also recommend dietary supplements that improve nutrient absorption and prevent the individual from becoming malnourished. The patient will visit their doctor for frequent checkups throughout the first year following the surgery.

When to Contact Their Doctor

Patients must contact their doctor if they see any signs of infection, excessive bleeding, or significant pain that doesn’t go away within the first week following the surgery. Some patients may experience leaking around their staples that could increase the risk of infection and sepsis. If they experience severe symptoms, the individuals must report these changes to their doctor immediately.

In addition, patients may experience constipation, nausea, and vomiting after the surgery. The doctor will provide help for these unwanted symptoms and help the patient recover as quickly as possible. If the patient exhibits any nutritional deficiencies, the doctor will provide them with supplements and vitamins that improve their health. The patient must continue taking these supplements to prevent deficiencies.

Will the Patient Need Cosmetic Procedures?

Some patients choose to undergo cosmetic procedures to address sagging or loose skin after a gastric procedure. However, a gastric sleeve doesn’t cause weight loss as dramatically as a gastric bypass. The patient could lose weight rapidly after a gastric bypass and need immediate cosmetic procedures to manage excessive loose and sagging skin. However, if they choose a gastric sleeve, they lose weight at a slow and steady pace. Choosing the gastric sleeve gives the patient more time, and they could undergo cosmetic procedures later on. The diet and exercise plan could help the patient avoid excessive loose skin if they continue to work out and strengthen their muscles.

Fighting obesity starts with a careful plan to help individuals lose weight efficiently without suffering health complications. The gastric sleeve procedure is a better way to address obesity without starving the patient or restricting how much the stomach expands. The procedure involves the removal of a portion of the stomach, and the surgeon creates a sleeve with the remaining section. It helps the patient lose weight at a steady and stable pace. With a gastric bypass, the individual loses weight dramatically, and they could develop sagging and loose skin that is aesthetically displeasing. A gastric sleeve won’t cause the patient to lose weight too quickly, but they must follow a diet and exercise program. Reviewing the advantages of the gastric sleeve surgery shows individuals a better way to manage obesity.