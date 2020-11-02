Living in the world of advanced technology is an entertaining thing. There are so many items out there that can make our lives easier in different ways. More precisely, they can make our free time more interesting, fun, and comfortable. One of the items we would like to talk about in this article is Sanus speaker stands.

Speaker stands are an essential component for the people that have a home theater system. They can improve the speaker’s performances and provide you with good quality sound. Many people will usually use a table, chair, or even a bench to place the speakers. However, doing something like that will be unnecessary if you find the best Sanus speaker stands.

However, here comes a more complex problem. As you know, the Internet allows you to find every piece of information, service, or product online. By basic Google research, you will easily find hundreds of Sanus speaker stands models.

Choosing the one that meets your expectations and requirements is not an easy task. Because of that, we prepared a list of the top 10 best Sanus speaker stands in 2020. We are sure that our list is going to make your research easier.

10. Sanus BF24B

One of the things that you should primarily put into consideration is the design of the Sanus speaker stands. When we talk about BF24B, it comes with a simple design that is match able with different styles. This model can also reduce the resonance thanks to the medium density fiber core. Despite that, we also need to highlight the model’s concealed wire management. In that way, every user won’t struggle the pass the wires when connecting them to the home theater system.

In the end, we need to say that the construction of this model is strong. Because of that, you can be sure it will last for a long period. In other words, purchasing BF24B is going to be a long-term investment.

9. Sanus Adjustable Height Tool-Free Wireless Speaker Stands

There is another thing you need to think about. Some speaker stands are perfect for particular models of speakers. When we talk about this model, it is a perfect match for SONOS One, Play 1, and Play 3 speakers. You can also adjust the height from 30 to 42 inches. That is the best possible way to adjust the performances of your speakers to your needs.

Another thing we need to highlight the product is simplicity. People that purchase the speaker stands for the first time won’t need to spend more than 15 minutes to install it.

8. Sanus NF24C Cherry

NF24C is suitable for bookshelf and mounting satellite speakers. However, it doesn’t matter if you have some other kind of speakers as well. Their construction is adjustable and strong to hold different types of models.

Despite that, the design is another thing many people will lake. The model comes with a sleek black aluminum finish. You will manage to match it with different designs because of that.

Also, the patented wire channel is another thing people often like. They will protect the cables, and you won’t have to struggle to find new ones soon.

7. Sanus Wireless Sonos Speaker Stand for Sonos One

Here comes another model that is a perfect choice for Sonos ONE users. That especially counts when we talk about Sonos Play:3. You will easily match it in a vertical and horizontal orientation as well. You will manage to find the model in two different ways. The first way is to purchase the stands as pairs. However, you can also purchase a single piece. Both options are a good choice because they will allow you different types of system arrangement.

There are some pieces of advice that we need to share about setting up the speakers. Before everything, you don’t have to worry; the entire process won’t last more than 15 minutes. However, you need to place the speaker at the recommended height. That is the only way to use the benefits of these speaker stands to the fullest.

6. HTBS Height Speaker Stands

The first thing people will like about this product is the warranty. When you look closer, almost all Sanus models come with a 5-year warranty. Of course, we do not want to say they will stop working only after 5 years of use. However, if something bad happens, you will easily manage to fix the issue or get a new model.

Anyway, this model is currently compatible with all types of home theaters. You will manage to adjust the height of your speakers in a way that matches your expectations. You can choose to place them between 28 and 38 inches from the floor. Despite that, the entire model is lightweight. Its weights are only 3.5lbs which makes it portable.

5. Sanus NF30C

The construction of the model contains heavy-duty steel. We assume that says the full story about the durability of this product. Despite that, the product comes with four-pillar support. In that way, the stability of the speaker stands is at the highest level.

The top place of the item can eliminate all kinds of vibrations. Logically, the quality of the sound will raise because of that. It is a great option for all the speakers that are weighing between 15 and 75 pounds.

4. Sanus Systems EF-SATB

The cast-iron base is the first thing you will like about EF-SATB. You will manage to place the speaker on any type of floor. Despite that, it is also match able with almost all types of speakers. The sturdy pillar is adjustable and you can place the speakers maximally 24 inches from the floor.

3. Sanus WSSA2-W1

Another Sanus product that allows people to adjust their height and place the speakers in the ideal position. You will manage to do that without using any type of tool. The minimal height you can choose is 30 inches while the maximal one is around 42 inches. Despite that, you do not have to be a genius to realize how to adjust the speaker’s stand. It won’t take you more than 10 minutes to complete the entire process.

The tool guarantees complete concealment because the cables run at the back. If you are an owner of a Sonos Play:3, then this is one of the most suitable tools you can find on the market.

2. Sanus Adjustable Height Wireless Speaker Stands

Elegance and functionality are two things you will get by purchasing this model. The rubberized feet ensure the non-slip surface which most of the users would want to get. Despite that, you can match them with different types of adjustable spikes. It is also simple because you won’t need to invest a lot of time to install it and clean it when that’s necessary.

1. Sanus Home Theather HTB3

In the end, we will highlight one of the models that is a great option for satellite speakers. More precisely, it is a great option if you have a speaker that is up to 4lbs. The steel pillars will allow you to adjust your speakers from 25 to 38 inches from the floor. The rubber feet is usually an unzippable part of the stable teardrop base. Despite that, we also need to highlight the carpet spikes that ensure a high level of stability for any surface.

Conclusion

We highlighted some of the most popular Sanus speaker stands in 2020. It is also recommendable that you visit allthebestreviews.com and check their reviews as well. People should always gather information from different sources before making the final decision.