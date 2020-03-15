Deepika Padukone Ranked Number One Actress

Indian actress Deepika Padukone, 34, does not plan to stop fascinating the media and fans around the globe. The beauty has amazing acting talents and she is considered one of the most beautiful women in the movie industry.

Her latest achievement comes in the form of a prestigious honor of being named number one actress on the Ormax Stars India Loves Report for February.

The Bollywood film industry also named her the best-looking actress before, and with this new honor, she becomes even more prominent and famous in her home country and the world.

This is not the first time she has topped a list like this, as she continues to rank number 1 in all segments. She also has a large social media following, further contributing to her reach, fame, and success.

Deepika is also a producer, an executive, and a depression activist. She is scheduled to appear in the movies “83” and “The Intern”, both coming to theaters in 2021.