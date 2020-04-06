Celebrities

Nikki Bella Flaunts Her Baby Bump to Celebrate WrestleMania

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Former WWE star Nikki Bella, 36, reminded the fans of her glory days in the ring when she posted a video in which she is dancing around in honor of the return of WrestleMania.

source:instagram.com

She put on her iconic old uniform, a red two-piece outfit consisting of a bra that says “Fearless” and a matching booty shorts. She showed everyone her baby bump, which is getting bigger and bigger every day. The star recreated her famous entrance moves and used her sister’s kitchen to do it.

Read Also: Brie and Nikki Bella Are Pregnant at the Same Time!

source:instagram.com

The caption below the video reads, “Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! ! Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show!” The retired wrestler superstar has more than 9 million followers on Instagram, while her latest post has around 315,000 likes and 3,500 comments.

Bella has also done the famous “Flip the Switch” challenge with her husband, where the pair changed their clothes while recording a TikTok video in front of the bathroom mirror.

View this post on Instagram

mom and dad flipping that switch 💋

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

 

Brie and Nikki Bella Are Pregnant at the Same Time!

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Opinions Are Divided – Baby Bump...

Pregnant Milla Jovovich Is Unrecognizable: A Baby Girl Is on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
23 × 30 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy