Nikki Bella Flaunts Her Baby Bump to Celebrate WrestleMania

Former WWE star Nikki Bella, 36, reminded the fans of her glory days in the ring when she posted a video in which she is dancing around in honor of the return of WrestleMania.

She put on her iconic old uniform, a red two-piece outfit consisting of a bra that says “Fearless” and a matching booty shorts. She showed everyone her baby bump, which is getting bigger and bigger every day. The star recreated her famous entrance moves and used her sister’s kitchen to do it.

The caption below the video reads, “Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! ! Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show!” The retired wrestler superstar has more than 9 million followers on Instagram, while her latest post has around 315,000 likes and 3,500 comments.

Bella has also done the famous “Flip the Switch” challenge with her husband, where the pair changed their clothes while recording a TikTok video in front of the bathroom mirror.