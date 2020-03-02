Nicolas Cage Spotted With New Girlfriend

Hollywood superstar and one of the most famous actors today, Nicolas Cage, 56, was seen at the JFK airport in New York with his girlfriend Riko Shibata.

The pair was holding hands, on their way from a flight, and Cage was carrying a stuffed white beluga whale, probably a gift for his other half and a souvenir from an aquarium.

The actor wore a gray suit, grey tie, and a white shirt, as well as a light brown hat. He also wore black sunglasses. His girlfriend was more casual in a black leather and fur jacket, black leather pants, and leather boots.

Some praise his choice of a new partner, while others are saying how “he could have done better.” Everyone is also wondering how old is his new partner. “They look more like father and daughter” and “She obviously loves plush toys” were some of the comments.

Others commented her age, saying, “She looks like she is 15 years old.”

A few days ago, Cage took her for a tour of his pyramid-like tomb that he bought in 2010, in which he wants to be buried. They spent 15 minutes there, according to a source. He is famous for buying extravagant and seemingly unnecessary things.

He owned 15 houses at once at one point, and currently has many cars, yachts, motorbikes, and a private jet. He also once bought an octopus for $150,000, a 70 million-year-old dinosaur skull worth $276 million, and a collection of Pygmy heads. Cage also owns private islands in the Bahamas and two castles, one in England and one in Germany.

Back in 2019, Cage married makeup artist Erika Koike, 37, in Las Vegas. He filled for divorce only four days later. Before her, he was married three more times, to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and to Alice Kim from 2014 to 2016.