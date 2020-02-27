Kate Hudson Hopes to Have More Children

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson, 40, said on “Ellen” that she hopes her recent pregnancy and child delivery would not be her final. The actress has three children from three different relationships, Ryder, 16, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 1.

“I don’t know if I’m done yet. Rani makes me think, “I want more babies,” but when she is 4 or 5, I will probably feel like it is time life gets a new dimension. It is weird, but she is like some kind of a new window…”

She continues, “When parenting is concerned, I make mistakes every day. I yell at them too much, curse in front of them, I do not fulfill my parenting duties because I am busy with work.

Read also: Kate Hudson Shows Everyone How Good 40 Can Look

But at the same time, there are days I tell myself, “I am a supermom!” I cook, clean, do homework with them, change diapers, exercise,” said the proud mom.

The actress constantly uploads adorable family pictures to her Instagram page, where she has more than 11.7 million followers.