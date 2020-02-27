Schwarzenegger’s Son Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With His Girlfriend

Joseph Baena, 22, is the son of the famous bodybuilder, actor, and politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72.

He recently celebrated the one-year anniversary with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj, and made a touching tribute for her on Instagram.

The caption read the following:

“One year with my partner in crime!!! Can’t wait for more the many more adventures, laughs and celebrations to come! I Love you 💕@nickydodaj 💕”

She replied to him with, “Love you cutie.”

The young couple spent their day at The Rose Venice in California, and rode bikes on the beach.

Around Valentines Day, she posted another loving message:

“My valentine 2 years in a row. Back in our favorite place where it all started,” referencing Malibu where both of them studied at Pepperdine University.

Both of them regularly post photos to their Instagram accounts, where they can be seen enjoying their lives and cherishing moments together.

The famous movie star had Baena with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper. It was an affair while he was married to Maria Shriver, with whom he has four more children, Katherine, 30, Christina, 28, Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22.