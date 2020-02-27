Celebrities

Schwarzenegger’s Son Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With His Girlfriend

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Joseph Baena, 22, is the son of the famous bodybuilder, actor, and politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72.
He recently celebrated the one-year anniversary with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj, and made a touching tribute for her on Instagram.

source:instagram.com

The caption read the following:
“One year with my partner in crime!!! Can’t wait for more the many more adventures, laughs and celebrations to come! I Love you 💕@nickydodaj 💕”
She replied to him with, “Love you cutie.”

source:instagram.com

The young couple spent their day at The Rose Venice in California, and rode bikes on the beach.

source:instagram.com

Around Valentines Day, she posted another loving message:
“My valentine 2 years in a row. Back in our favorite place where it all started,” referencing Malibu where both of them studied at Pepperdine University.

source:instagram.com

Both of them regularly post photos to their Instagram accounts, where they can be seen enjoying their lives and cherishing moments together.

source:instagram.com

The famous movie star had Baena with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper. It was an affair while he was married to Maria Shriver, with whom he has four more children, Katherine, 30, Christina, 28, Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

JOE’S GYM OPEN FOR BUSINESS!

A post shared by Joseph Baena (@projoe2) on

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian a Huge Fight

Nicki Minaj Stuns in a Light Blue Carnival Costume

Kate Hudson Hopes to Have More Children

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
28 ⁄ 2 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy