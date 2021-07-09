Best Boobs And Underboobs Of Love Island 2021

Love Island of 2021 has finally started. Contestants are fired up to hopefully find love this year. Nine beautiful ladies are all dolled up and ready to charm their male counterparts. In the first episode, girls walked out in bikinis keeping the viewers glued to the screen already. Here are this year’s best bods, boobs, and underboobs of Love Island.

Chloe Burrows

The 25-year old marketing executive from Bicester says that she has a very bubbly personality, is open-minded, and above all funny. Chloe also emphasizes that she is a regular at the gym and is looking for a guy who would be a “good build”. All muscles at the right places are an absolute must since she also invests a lot of time into her looks. And funny, the guy would need to have a great sense of humor too.

Liberty Poole

Liberty is only 21 years old but has already made a lot of mistakes when it comes to dating. The part-time waitress and a student, Poole admits that she is attracted to a “tall, confident, alpha male” that usually leads to betrayal and short-term relationships mostly based on physical attraction. However, the young islander is trying to change her ways and this time around she is looking for Mr. Nice Guy.

Millie Court

The 24-year old from Essex has been single for over a year. She comes into the show full of hope that she’ll find a “tall, dark, and handsome” guy to swoop her off her feet. However, her experience is telling her that handsome boys are “boring” so this time she would try to find someone with matching energy, intellect, and a good sense of humor. The young contestant is working in the fashion industry and describes herself as being always active while trying to challenge herself into trying out new things – like Love Island.

Lucinda Strattford

Lucinda is a very busy girl managing her online fashion store who made an exception out of her schedule to participate in Love Island. The 21-year old former British Airways air hostess says that she entered the show “to have some fun”. However, she also stressed out that she is definitely “a relationship material”. The new islander said that she has no problem being with the same people day in and day out due to her experience as a flight attendant.

Kaz Kamwi

Ever-smiling Kaz says that she joined the crew of Love Island because she’s ready for a new romantic relationship. Since they are all looking at the same thing, and Kaz loves meeting new people, she decided to try her luck. Kamwi is a fashion blogger from Essex. She says that she is fun to be around, however, she admitted to being overdramatic and impulsive sometimes.

Rachel Finni

The 29-year old Rachel said she joined the crew of Love Island because she needs “someone to marry her”. This luxury travel specialist was bored at her job for the past year for sure and with the tourism still not back on its feet – why not join the reality show? Rachel stated that she is very independent and hard-working who loved watching the show, so she is beyond happy now that she gets to be a part of it.

Sharon Gaffka

Now, Sharon means business. The 25-year old Department of Transportation employee says that she is tired of being the only one who’s single in her friends’ circle. Sharon joined the show determined to find someone for a long-term relationship, preferably marriage.

Faye Winter

Faye is a 26-year old property manager from Devon. She is not shy when it comes to highlighting her attributes saying: “I’m definitely there in the mini-dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, ‘You’re staying outside’”. Looks like Winter has a 5-year plan set in place too. She’s hoping to meet someone, have fun for a couple of years and then get down to making babies. Ambitious girl.

Shannon Singh – an honorable mention

The 22-year old DJ was dumped after only two days in Love Island when Chloe and Aaron left her out. Shannon also has high expectations from her future beau. “Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great”, ex-model said. A person’s energy and personality are something that she is looking for in a man, but unfortunately, she was axed before she had a chance.

Underboobs phenomena

All contestants are good-looking, no doubt about it. However, as soon as the show started after a 15 months delay due to the pandemic, the audience noticed one peculiar style – putting underboobs on display. It’s nothing really new since many celebrities wore bikinis two sizes too small revealing their undercarriage. The young and aspiring contestants embarked on the latest craze of showing off their underboobs. The viewers’ keen eyes took notice right away and quickly the social media was full of pics exposing the sexy islanders.