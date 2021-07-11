A Thorough Explanation of Britney Spears Conservatorship Situation

Things aren’t pretty in Spears family right now. Britney, the famed pop star is trying to get out of the conservatorship battle with her father. The signer wants her life back and the only way to get it is to win the legal battle on her hands. It all started back in 2008 when the Toxic singer went through a mental breakdown and consequently lost the rights to maneuver her wealth and assets at will due to the conservatorship Jaime Spears imposed on her.

At that time, due to the court decision, all control over her life financially and in many other ways was handed to her father. But as time passed it is no longer acceptable for Britney to have her life controlled by her father and his associates. Her fans agree with her, and the #FreeBritney movement was founded to aid the singer in her ongoing battle to get her life back. Once the Framing Britney Spears documentary hit the streams, more people got involved with her case. This is why many of them are eager to know what exactly is going on. We’re here to try and explain the whole process of conservatorship.

What is Conservatorship?

In essence, conservatorship is not a bad option. It is installed by the court for individuals who are not in mental and health conditions to have a solid grasp on their lives. In most cases, it is introduced for people who suffer from dementia or some other mental illness. We are talking about the individuals who are not capable of making the right decision for their benefit.

For Britney Spears, things are even more complicated than in some regular situations. For one she did not only lost control over her finances but also about parts of her personality to say at least. Since 2008 she has little to no control over her finances and other assets. It was her father who took full control over both, before stepping down as personal conservator in 2019 due to his health deterioration. He was replaced by one Jodi Montgomery, a professional in the field, with Britney approving the move and wishing for it to be permanent.

The case of Britney Spears is a curious one as the restrictions on her life were severe and often seemed like a punishment. She couldn’t date whoever she wanted, her rooms and houses were decorated without her permission or even participation. While many people believed it all had to do only with her finances the decisions regarding her conservatorship were much deeper. While the traction regarding this case is starting to get widespread Britney voiced her displeasure even as far as five years ago. In one of the reports that leaked an investigator concluded: “She feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her. The conservatorship had too much control. Too, too much!”

The legal battle is now ongoing with the court removing Britney’s father from the case. Instead, they have installed Bessemer Trust who will now take care of her finances. While nothing is done yet, her conservatorship is now postponed until September of this year.

Why Did it Come to This?

It all started when Britney was going through tough times in her personal life. Back in 2007, she was freshly divorced from Kevin Federline. The divorce was an ugly one, and she even lost custody of her children. After this, she had more than a few public incidents that brought into question her mental condition. Those that stood out and went global and viral even back in the day were her hitting a photographer’s car with an umbrella and the unforgettable shaving of her head. In 2008 she was twice admitted to a mental health institution. The reason was that she refused to let go of her kids on a due date, which was an incident involving police.

When all of this transpired, the conservatorship was established over her assets and public persona. At that time it was a good decision and it was viewed as such. But, as time passed on, Britney got better but her conservatorship was prolonged and it is still standing despite a decade being behind us. During this time she’s been working hard. Spears released three studio albums, had numerous gigs and concerts mostly in Las Vegas. The Womanizer singer even worked as a judge on the US X Factor show.

There are numerous reasons why Britney wants this nightmare to end. After all, everything she has is thanks to her work in the music industry. It all comes down to her wanting her life and wealth back. According to Business Insider, she is currently worth north of $59 million. It is estimated that the latest legal battle already cost her more than $1 million.

#FreeBritney Comes In

While for the most part, her fans believed the pop star was doing fine, they were assured in recent times it is not like this. Once the word spread out that Britney is not happy with the state of affairs she is in currently they stepped in to help. The movement dates back to 2009 when #FreeBritney was first coined, but it popped out back in 2019 when Britney was once again admitted to a hospital due to her father’s health. Fans now believe she was forced into the whole matter and want her saved sooner than later. The campaign is now going strong with celebs such as Paris Hilton, Bette Midler, and Miley Cyrus. All stand with Britney.

Talking about the matter, Spears had this to say: “I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”