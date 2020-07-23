7 Things You Need To Know About Juicing Your Veggies

How many times have you wanted to start eating healthy, but you don’t have time to make healthy meals? And there is a solution for that – juicing veggies. Freshly squeezed juices are a very good thing and can come as a perfect substitute for a smaller meal, but also a good refreshment during hot summer days.

Here, we will present to you 7 things about the veggies, which will help you with different conditions of the body – from morning to night.

Juicy Veggies

Freshly squeezed fruit and vegetable juices have been popular in the world for some time. Proponents of such foods usually call for such juices to strengthen the immune system – and even prevent the development of cancer. Are you a skeptic? No need for that. Real juicers are used for squeezing juices – and they are much more powerful than blenders.

They properly separate the seeds and skin from the edible veggie part – and then squeeze every drop of precious juice from it. However, isn’t it better to eat a whole vegetable? Experts claim that the concentrated, unpasteurized vegetable juice contains more nutrients, antioxidants, and immune-defense ingredients than any bottled pasteurized juice – or even fresh vegetables.

Things You Need To Know About Juicing Your Veggies

You will get the most nutrients from fruits and vegetables into your body if you consume them in the form of freshly squeezed juice. Namely, heat treatment sometimes kills nutrients from vegetables, and vitamins and minerals that enter the body are slower and harder to absorb. However, it takes some time for the digestive system to break down solid foods.

And the preparation of juices does not require heat treatment, so we could say that in this way we use all the nutrients that vegetables can contain. It is also much harder to eat a certain amount of raw foods that would correspond to one glass of squeezed juice. Vegetable juices are something you should definitely include in your daily diet plan, and below learn what are the main 7 things you need to know about juicing your veggies.

1. Is Freshly Squeezed Juice Useful?

Answering this question is easy – definitely yes. If properly prepared and rationally used, freshly squeezed juices are rich sources of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Freshly squeezed juice is absorbed very quickly into the body and does not burden the digestive system.

When it comes to usefulness, even the world’s best mineral waters cannot be compared to freshly squeezed juices. Freshly squeezed vegetable juices have different effects on the human body: tomato – regulates metabolism and lowers high blood pressure, and to describe the beneficial properties of freshly squeezed vegetable juices such as carrots, pumpkin, cabbage, or beets, not a single whole book would be enough.

2. Can Squeezed Vegetables Be Used As A Natural Remedy?

Many therapeutic diets are based on the use of freshly squeezed juices. This is because one glass of this wealth contains antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and reducing elements – which are necessary for our normal life. According to nutribraniac.com, different types of vegetables have a positive impact and benefit in the treatment of various disease states – from high blood pressure to the treatment of cancer patients.

It should also be noted that it is recommended to drink freshly squeezed juice immediately after preparation. The fact is that freshly squeezed juice very quickly loses its healing properties in contact with oxygen. To achieve maximum usefulness for the body – it is enough to drink 300 ml of freshly squeezed juice a day.

3. Vegetable Juices Are A Good Source Of Minerals

Fresh vegetable juices also contain organic acids, which support the work of the digestive system and effectively affect the body’s defenses.

This is especially true for vulnerable populations, kids, pregnant women, or elderly people. Veggie-juices can be an extremely good source of the minerals sodium, potassium, and phosphorus, but also vitamins – especially B complex. If you compare fruit with vegetables – fruits contain more vitamins, but fewer minerals. Vegetable juices are also richer with anthocyanins, carotenoids, chlorophylls, bioflavonoids – that is, plant pigments, which makes them acceptable in the diet.

4. Vegetable Juices Improve Digestion

Fiber is an essential factor for good digestion, a slim figure, and the general health of our organism. They are part of carbohydrates from plants that are not broken down in our stomach but only pass through the digestive system.

Fiber attracts sugars and fats from food, and people who ingest enough fiber are leaner and less prone to weight gain. They also stimulate bowel movements and help remove harmful substances from the body. Doctors recommend that the average person should take in 25 to 40 grams of fiber a day.

5. Veggie Juices Provide Vitamins And Nutrients

The recommended daily dose of vegetables is about 570 grams distributed in several portions. Generally, it is a very small quantity – about three apples or five carrots a day.

But to some, it seems too much, so fresh juices are a real substitute for food that needs to be chewed. With juices, you will get a sufficient and varied amount of vitamins, minerals, and other substances necessary for the health of the whole organism.

6. You Can Lose Weight By Consuming Vegetable Juices

In addition to the fact that juices fill the quantity of the stomach – because of fiber in vegetables they will keep you full longer, so you will eat less. Over time, you will begin to lose fat and thus prevent the possible development of heart disease, diabetes, and gallstones associated with obesity and obesity.

7. Vegetable Juices Will Improve Your Mood

A lack of nutrients and vitamins can often cause many mental disorders such as depression. Raw vegetables contain important enzymes that are destroyed by heat treatment. Therefore, freshly squeezed juice is bursting with enzymes and nutrients that are essential for a better mood.

Conclusion

So the next time you open the fridge, don’t just look over the vegetables in it – but make fresh juice according to your taste and desire. If it’s not sweet enough for you, put some fruit inside. It can’t hurt, so – enjoy it!