Do At-Home Sinus Treatments Work At All?

No matter the source of your sinus problems, figuring out how to manage the condition can be extremely frustrating. You may be able to get allergy relief from your physician, but if the inflammation is not receding, you may still have a lot of discomforts.

If your sinuses are inflamed or malformed, you might need steroids or surgery to finally correct the problem. However, there may be some things you can do at home.

Moisture

If your sinuses are full of mucus, you may be able to get them to drain by steaming your sinuses. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil, or place a eucalyptus lotion on your face before leaning over a bowl of steaming water and draping a towel over your head. The towel needs to be big enough to form a curtain around you and the bowl. Make sure to keep your nose at least 10 inches above the water. Breathe this in until the water stops steaming.

Warm/Cold Pairings

Make a warm compress for your face. A simple way to do this is to put a small towel or large washcloth in a large Ziploc bag. Add hot tap water to the bag until the cloth is wetted, then lay a handkerchief over your face and put the hot bag on top of that. Laying down will make this easier, but take care that you don’t fall asleep while you’ve got the compress on your face. If your sinuses do release while you’re laying back, you may get an irritated throat or feel as though you’re choking. Use a timer and try to keep the warm compress in place for 3 to 5 minutes.

Next, make up another bag with another towel, wet the towel, and put it in the refrigerator. Place the cold compress over your cheeks and nose, protecting your face with the handkerchief, for thirty minutes. Warming your face will cause a sinus release, cooling your face will reduce inflammation. You need to do this pairing process for the best effect; warmth alone will not address pressure and pain, and just cold will not loosen mucus.

Neti Pots

Neti pots are used to irrigate the sinuses. Mix up three teaspoons of salt with 1 teaspoon of baking soda and keep it with your neti pot. When you’re ready to rinse, boil 1 cup of water and let it cool until it’s lukewarm, or use distilled water.

Mix 1 teaspoon of the salt and baking soda mixture with the water in the neti pot, lean your head over the sink, turn your head to the side and insert the neti pot spout into one nostril. Slowly tilt the pot to pour water into and through your sinuses. If you taste any water in the back of your mouth, tilt forward further. Make sure to split the mixture so you can irrigate both sides.

Eat Something Hot

If you’re clogged with thick mucus that just won’t clear, spicy foods can activate your ability to produce thin mucus and help you start coughing and sneezing. Many people don’t care for peppers, so a serving of sushi with wasabi on the side can also work to clear your sinuses.

Many folks also find that raw onion can clear up congestion, thanks to a compound called Quercetin, which is a natural antihistamine. For many people, sinus infections are always followed by an upset stomach. If your sinus drainage upsets your stomach, try upping your intake of acidic foods during a sinus infection. Tomato soup and vinegar-based dressings can help to reduce the impact of drainage.

Cover Up When It’s Cold

One of the big challenges for those with sinus trouble in cold weather. A blast of cold, dry air can cause a bad sinus reaction. Keep your face covered if you need to go out on cold, windy days. Keeping your sinuses moist will go a long way to reducing the inflammation that can lead to pockets of mucus serving as a perfect home for bacterial growth Once the heat is on, make sure you have a humidifier going in your room.

Effective Treatments for your Sinus Issues

At the Hudson Valley Sinus Center, located in the Newburgh area of New York, Ran Y. Rubinstein lists all the effective treatments available to overcome sinus infections and the like. Dr. Rubinstein specializes in sinus & nasal conditions, as well as allergy issues and more.

While home remedies and other alternatives can help, there are cases where surgical or less-invasive procedures may provide the necessary results. The following procedures listed are some of the options potential patients have at the Hudson Valley Sinus Center:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Balloon Sinus Dilation

ClariFix

Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

Septoplasty

Turbinate Reduction

Candidacy for any of these services can be fully discussed with the doctor during a one-on-one consultation. You and the doctor will go over your medical history, treatment plan, and the possibility of insurance coverage.

For those struggling with their sinus infections and would like the professional treatments offered at our practice, learn more about your options at www.hudsonvalleysinuscenter.com.

Getting Your Allergies Under Control

If your sinus inflammation is mostly manageable until a certain time of the year, make an appointment with a professional, such as Ran Y. Rubinstein, an allergy expert located in Newburgh NY. For example, if you are fine until June when certain trees flower or you do well until October when a particular flower is on every porch, you can get on top of your allergies and address them before you have a flare-up.

Sinus problems can be crippling. When your sinuses are inflamed, the headache can be debilitating and the drainage is never pleasant. Staying on top of sinus flare-ups before they occur can help you maintain your health and quality of life on the up and up, even if new plants and weather changes conspire to make you miserable. By using at-home treatments that work, you can keep breathing freely, and rest assured that there’s always an effective option out there for you.