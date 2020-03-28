Natalie Portman Shows Off her Quarantine Life

Coronavirus pandemic has changed all of our lives. No matter if it is a celebrity or a regular person, COVID-19 has isolated us from our friends and family. Hollywood actress Natalie Portman’s life right now is no different, and here is what she is doing.

The actress superstar has taken up cooking and shared her work on her official Instagram profile. She also shared how exactly her life changed now.

She posted two photos, one of which is a magazine cover she has done in the past. The other is more recent, where she can be seen biting a giant chocolate chip cookie. She captioned the photos with “Then vs now.”

Portman is the latest celebrity to take up a new hobby in these tough times, after some of her colleagues picked up things like drawing and painting.