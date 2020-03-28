Natalie Portman Shows Off her Quarantine Life

Coronavirus pandemic has changed all of our lives. No matter if it is a celebrity or a regular person, COVID-19 has isolated us from our friends and family. Hollywood actress Natalie Portman’s life right now is no different, and here is what she is doing.
The actress superstar has taken up cooking and shared her work on her official Instagram profile. She also shared how exactly her life changed now.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @chefjoseandres and @wckitchen for distributing nutritious meals to children who rely on their schools for food. To show my support, I wanted to share one of my favorite meals with you all: leeks and homemade croutons. Visit @wckitchen or my Stories to learn how you can help those most affected by this pandemic. #recipesforthepeople Recipe: 1. Trim the tops and roots off the leeks and wash well. 2. Add trimmed and washed leeks to a pot of boiling water and add salt. 3. Boil the leeks for 20-30 minutes or until they are very soft. 4. For croutons, cut vegan brioche into cubes, cover with olive oil & put in oven at 350 until brown. 5. For vinaigrette mix olive oil, red wine vinegar, grain mustard, and salt. 6. When the leeks are ready, top with croutons and homemade dressing. If you are able to, please consider supporting organizations doing good work right now. We’ve been donating to @wckitchen, @savethechildren, @UCLAhealth’s COVID-19 fund, and @childrensla’s COVID-19 fund. Visit my stories to learn about other organizations fighting this pandemic.
She posted two photos, one of which is a magazine cover she has done in the past. The other is more recent, where she can be seen biting a giant chocolate chip cookie. She captioned the photos with “Then vs now.”
Read also:Celebrities Sing “Imagine” in Isolation and the Internet Hates It!
Portman is the latest celebrity to take up a new hobby in these tough times, after some of her colleagues picked up things like drawing and painting.