These Are the Most Popular and Sought After Sandals in the World

In the contemporary world of fashion, if you have to succeed and make a successful product, it really has to be authentic, weird, and unusual.

This is exactly what designer Amina Muaddi does with her clothes. She became famous almost overnight after she designed a line of unusual sandals that made fashion gurus and celebrities go crazy.

View this post on Instagram Gilda ✨ now in stores ✨ A post shared by AMINA MUADDI 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@aminamuaddi) on Nov 5, 2019 at 11:42pm PST

The red carpets around the world are full of women wearing them, so what are they?

Amina, who grew up traveling between Jordan, Romania, and Italy, is now collaborating with Rihanna’s amazing Fenty brand. Her sandals have been declared as the most wanted footwear in the world. The Gilda model is particularly famous, and the women all over are exploring the online markets for a pair.

Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, Rihanna, and Kylie Jenner have already bought several pairs of these sandals, which sport a rather unusually wide heel.

According to research, there have been more than 60,000 online searches per month. The price tag of these cool new sandals is a staggering $890.