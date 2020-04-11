CoronavirusNews

This Is The Moment When Coronavirus Enters The Human Cell

by Elsa Stringer

Recently published photos show us the exact moment how and when coronavirus enter the cells of human beings. Scientists from one of the largest Latin-American medical and research centers caught the right moment of infection and made photographs of it.

source:profimedia.com

source:profimedia.com

While examining the virus at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Brazil, the researchers came up this stunning find. By using an electronic microscope that can enlarge up to 2 million times, the team of experts captured the moment coronavirus infects the cells.

source:profimedia.com

Black dots in these photos represent the pathogen particles and they are clearly visible trying to enter and eventually entering the cells.

source:profimedia.com

