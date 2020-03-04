Celebrities

Mischa Barton Not Returning to “The Hills”

by Elsa Stringer
Actress Mischa Barton, 34, will not return for the second season of “The Hills” reality TV series, and according we now know the reason why.

The reason why she will not be back for season 2 is because the “producers found Mischa‘s story line a bit bland, and her personality a little boring.”

Furthermore, she is the only member from the season 1 cast who was not brought back for the new episodes. Actress Caroline D’Amore will replace her.

 

D’Amore, 34, is also a head chef, the co-owner of D’Amore Pizza, and a radio host on Dash Radio. This will be her third reality TV stint, following “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and “Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami”.

 

