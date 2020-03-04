Mischa Barton Not Returning to “The Hills”

Actress Mischa Barton, 34, will not return for the second season of “The Hills” reality TV series, and according we now know the reason why.

The reason why she will not be back for season 2 is because the “producers found Mischa‘s story line a bit bland, and her personality a little boring.”

Furthermore, she is the only member from the season 1 cast who was not brought back for the new episodes. Actress Caroline D’Amore will replace her.

View this post on Instagram Is it too early for a drink? 🍷 @pizzagirlofficial A post shared by Caroline D’Amore (@carolinedamore) on Feb 24, 2020 at 1:57pm PST



D’Amore, 34, is also a head chef, the co-owner of D’Amore Pizza, and a radio host on Dash Radio. This will be her third reality TV stint, following “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and “Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami”.

source: justjared.com