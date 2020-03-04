Jennifer Lopez Disappointed About Oscar Snub

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, 50, was not nominated for the Best Supporting Actress for her role of the stripper Ramona in “Hustlers”, despite the majority of the public believing she would be. She took it hard, and on Oprah’s famous talk show, she finally opened up about it.

During “2020: Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour” by Oprah, J. Lo said the following:

“I was sad. I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices, more than ever in my career, and there was a lot of: ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen; if it doesn’t you’re crazy.’ I’m reading all the articles going: ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like: ‘Ouch.’ It was a little bit of a letdown.”

The movie did great at the box office, earning $160 million worldwide, but it was snubbed form the 2020 Academy Awards completely. The critics did not enjoy it enough to nominate it for a single award, a controversial move according to many.

Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Indie Spirit award, and won the Best Supporting Actress from Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Still, the Academy Awards snub hurt her, and it will take some time for her to forget about it.

The pop star is set to appear in a comedy titled “Marry Me”, co-staring Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman. The movie releases this year, and it is directed by Kat Coiro.