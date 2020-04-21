Michael Moore Promotes Violence With Donald Trump Punching Doll!

BREITBART – 04/21/2020: The left-wing filmmakers can’t stay away from Donald Trump. Michael Moore shared a video of Trump dummy being punched after POTUS called for the liberation of Michigan.



Only a few days ago, on April 17th, President Trump called for the liberation of Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia. This move didn’t sit well with Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer and left-wing oriented director Michael Moore. The latter one promoted violence by sharing a video of people hitting a POTUS dummy with their hands.

Moore called people to gather at his place for a party, which would include a Trump dummy, which could be hit with fists. In his tweet, the Bowling for Columbine director wrote: “November 3rd. Right around 8pm ET. Party’s at my place. All are welcome.”

The call for a party was with a presumption that Donald Trump is going to lose the upcoming elections. Moore was on President Trump’s back for months now using coronavirus pandemic as his weapon of choice. In recent weeks Moore used his time and influence to remind people of Trump’s words that coronavirus is not something they have to worry about.

This wasn’t the only issue Moore had with Trump. In yet another attack on POTUS, the filmmaker claimed that Mr. Trump is making a partisan issue out of coronavirus crisis. His most recent outburst came during his podcast name Rumble with Michael Moore.

November 3. Right around 8pm ET. Party’s at my place. All are welcome. https://t.co/58WBbKKLOD pic.twitter.com/qsyYfMzyVH — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 19, 2020

The Fahrenheit 9/11 director said: “Men — especially white men have a big responsibility to make amends for the Trump era. Those amends will happen. People will see the error of their way,”

This attack comes as nothing new as Hollywood left-wing liberals are taking every chance they can get to take a low hit on Donald Trump. In recent weeks we had hits from names such as |Rob Reiner and Dave Bautista, while James Woods stood up to defend POTUS.

Source: breitbart.com