Donald Trump Announces He Will Suspend Immigration Into US!

EXPRESS – 04/21/2020: Donald Trump is prepared to pull the trigger on immigration into the US. The coronavirus pandemic is currently in full swing.



At the moment of writing this article, the United States of America is the country with the most significant number of people infected. There are almost 800 thousand people infected on the territory of America, while close to 45 thousand already lost the battle with COVID-19.

Trump is prepared to stop the spread of coronavirus across the United States, and he has the following plan: “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens. I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit America, President Donald Trump is under a lot of pressure for his handling of the crisis. One of the first moves POTUS pulled was to install a travel ban on China.

Talking about his move, President Trump said: “Everybody was against it. Almost everybody, I would say, was just absolutely against it. I made a decision to close off to China that was weeks early. And I must say, doctors — nobody wanted to make that decision at the time.”

When the virus started spreading across the Old Continent, Donald Trump ordered a travel ban on Europe. After these two bans, on the 12th of March, he banned all flights to and from the US. POTUS commented on this: “This is not a financial crisis; this is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world.”

Most of Donald Trump’s measures revolve around banning people from entering or leaving the United States of America. He ‘s under a lot of pressure to handle this crisis before the November elections.

Source: express.co.uk