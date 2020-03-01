Meryl Streep Changed her Look

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, 70, is set to appear in the upcoming movie “The Prom”, for which she completely transformed and changed her image.

The paparazzi snapped a photo of her on the set of the movie, and it is clear she changed her hair color and went red.

The actress was a blonde for decades and it is hard to imagine her as anything but. However, duty calls and she had to dye her hair fire red for the new role. It is a true refreshment for her according to the fans, and many agree it made her look 20 years younger.

“She is trying to show us that nobody can look as good as her at 70,” said one amazed fan on Twitter.

Streep went all white with a jacket, pants, and boots combo, and accessorized the look with a golden watch, earrings, rings, and a necklace.

Nicole Kidman will share the screen with her in the newest movie, and the two will portray Broadway stars who are helping a lesbian couple make it to their prom. It is a Broadway musical adaptation that was on from November 2018 until 2019.

View this post on Instagram Have the courage to keep reaching for your dreams! 💕 A post shared by Meryl Streep (@merylstreep) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:24am PST



Meryl Streep was nominated for 15 Academy Awards and won 3, and out of her 28 Golden Globe nominations, she won 8. She will have another chance at the prestigious awards with this new role.

source:dailymail.co.uk