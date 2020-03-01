Kendall Jenner Wants to Become Beyoncé’s Assistant

Reality star and supermodel Kendall Jenner, 24, expressed interest in becoming the assistant to ne of the most famous and successful artists of all time, Beyoncé, 38. The reason for this is her wish to learn how to become a bigger star.

By becoming a personal assistant to the singer for a year, she wants to experience what it is like to be a star, what stars eat for breakfast and dinner, and what they watch on TV.

“If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I’d pick Beyoncé. Just ’cause I wanna know what she eats in the morning. I just wanna know what she has for breakfast. Like do you watch “Bachelor in Paradise”?

Because if so, we should be best friends!”

If she really had to become her assistant, she would have a major connection through her sister’s husband Kanye West, who is one of Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z’s best friends.

Except her career in modeling, she is a famous TV star thanks to “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. She also has several clothing lines with her name on it, and has so far dated some very famous Hollywood stars.

She hardly needs any more fame and attention meaning the assistant gig is only a fantasy.