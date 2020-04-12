Melania Trump Reads The Little Rabbit Wearing an All-Green Outfit!

Coronavirus pandemic ruined Easter for all of us, and Melania Trump and Donald Trump are no different. Among many other events canceled due to the outbreak, the White House Easter Egg Roll was also put off the schedule. But, the First Lady found the time to dedicate some time to children on this great Christian holiday.



Melania used Twitter to share with her followers a video of herself reciting a classic Easter tale, The Little Rabbit. The First Lady looked classy for the occasion sporting an all-green appearance. It consisted of a knee-length skirt with long sleeves. She also had a belt around her waist.

On her feet, Melania Trump wore Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, also green-colored, which are priced at $665. This pair is one of the two favored by the First Lady, with the second one being Christian Louboutin So Kate. Melania had an all-around perfect look up to occasion.

In recent weeks, Melania Trump engaged in various campaigns aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Unlike her husband, the former supermodel supported the CDC’s recommendation of wearing face masks in public. This comes as a significant turnaround as Melania hardly spoke of the ongoing pandemic only a few weeks ago.

Today, most of her tweets and social media posts are aimed either on promoting the fight against coronavirus or at events centered on education about this virus. The entire Trump administration is now working with COVID-19 being their priority, and Melania is no different.

Happy Easter! While I am not able to read to children during the #WHEasterEggRoll, I would still like to honor the annual tradition & share a reading from one of my favorite Easter’s books – "The Little Rabbit" pic.twitter.com/2DsU6uRvdM — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 12, 2020

In addition to reading a children’s book on Easter, the First Lady also sent a heart-melting message to her followers: “On the eve of #Easter, let us remember the ones who lost their lives to COVID19. Please try to connect w/ family, friends & loved ones this year. Take care of yourselves, keep your spirits high. Enjoy #Easter knowing we are all in this together.”

Source: footwearnews.com