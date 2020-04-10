Melania Trump Stands Firm! Is She Defying Donald Trump?

CNN – 04/11/2020: Melania Trump is going against the grain to her husband, Donald Trump. But she’s doing the right thing, and the nation needs to stand with her. The First Lady decided to share a photo of herself wearing a face mask.



POTUS stated that he wouldn’t do it even after the CDC recommended it. Melania, on the other hand, said that she will wear face-mask and that people should wear them too. The photo she shared on her social media platforms shows her wearing one.

The photos were captioned with: “As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do. Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing.”

Melania also shared a photo of herself wearing a mask with the lines of CDC’s guidelines cited next to her face. It remains to be seen whether Donald Trump will listen to his wife when he didn’t want to listen to the experts.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the guidelines, the President talked about them during one of his pressers. At that time, Mr. Trump was crystal clear. When asked if he will wear on in public, POTUS said: “I’m choosing not to do it.”

Melania decided to stand up to her husband and to promote wearing face-masks despite Donald himself choosing to ignore them and stay deaf to CDC’s guidelines.

Reporters asked POTUS about his opinion on Melania’s campaign that goes against his stance on the face-masks, and he said: “It’s good, no, she feels that way. She likes the idea of wearing it, yeah, she does. A lot of people do. Again, it’s a recommendation, and I understand that recommendation, and I’m OK with it.”

Source: cnn.com