Size Matters: Cadillac Displays a Longer Escalade Model for 2021

by Elsa Stringer
Cadillac Escalade is without a doubt one of the most famous models of the famous manufacturer. The enormous SUV has been a fan-favorite for decades, and even though it is considered as one of the largest in its class, the brand decided it is not enough.

After the well-known standard model’s great success, Cadillac is now releasing the ESV model, a longer version of the truck with a wider distance between the wheels.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV will be 2.6 inches longer than its older cousin, for a total of 226.9 inches, or 5.76 meters.

This increase will allow more comfort for all of the passengers, while increasing the already huge luggage area in the back. The section in the back holds 1.214 liters.


The car is scheduled for an April 8 premier at the New York Car Show.

