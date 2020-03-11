Melania Looks Stunning in Her Blazer, But Forgets One Essential Thing

EXPRESS – 03/12/2020: Melania Trump attended the 2020 National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Legislative Conference in Virginia, and her appearance was absolutely stunning. The First Lady remains classy despite the coronavirus crisis, which affects everyone in the US.



During the PTA conference, which was held yesterday, Melania looked terrific in her checked blazer. The reason for her visit was to introduce her Be Best campaign to both parents and teachers in Virginia. She was also present at the ceremony, which saw General Jack Keane receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Her husband, President Donald Trump, was also present.

In attendance, there were more than three hundred teachers and parents, and all of them listened to Melania Trump’s speech. The First lady explained the importance that her Be Best campaign has for children. During the speech, she said: “When I launched the Be Best Initiative, my first goal was to raise awareness of three primary issues that children face today – social-emotional health, opioid abuse, and online safety.”

Be Best campaign focuses on preventing cyber-bullying among children, which is today a frequent occurrence. While continuing talking about her goals, Melania stated: “My second goal was to shed light on programs and people across the country and around the globe that successfully combat these problems.”

Similar to her husband, Melania decided to downplay coronavirus. Furthermore, she didn’t even mention the virus, even though more than 600 schools in the US are already closed due to tot COVID-19.

What First lady did was to share the photos from the event on her social media platforms with the caption: “It was an honor to speak at the @NationalPTA #PTALegCon today. Our country is blessed to have hardworking parents & teachers who dedicate their lives to ensure that our nation’s youth have caring guidance for a prosperous future! #BeBest.”

