Donald Trump Shows Off His Beast at Daytona 500

Donald Trump has a busy schedule, but he still finds a little time for entertainment. POTUS was present in Florida to open the NASCAR racing season at Daytona.



President Trump was in the role of Grand Marshall. The drivers got their starting orders directly from him. This was not the first time that a President opens the racing season. Before Trump, one President did it. Back in 2004, it was George W. Bush how did this, also at Daytona.

As it’s tradition, Donald Trump gave a speech before the race.POTUS stated: “There is no greater thrill than to join you at the world center of racing for the 62nd Daytona 500 – so exciting. To all of the drivers, technicians, and pit crews here today, good luck and may the best team win. God bless you; God bless our military, God bless our veterans, and God bless America. Have a great race.”

After ending his speech, President Trump tested the track in his limousine nicknamed The Beast. The First Lady Melania Trump was also present at the race. Unlike Donald, who ignored Melania’s Valentine’s Day tradition, the First Lady was at Daytona supporting her husband.

Now, back to the presidential limousine. The vehicle in question is a Cadillac CT6, which was fortified for President security. It weighs 20,000 pounds, and it was stretched for greater comfort. Its price stands at $1.5 million. With this price comes ultimate protection from different threats, which include terrorist attacks and assassination attempts. Interestingly it comes loaded with bags of blood identical to the one of the current President.

President @realDonaldTrump takes a few laps around Daytona International Speedway. pic.twitter.com/H2shfXbqYk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

It is rumored that the care is so heavy because of multi-layer doors and windows, which makes them as heavy as those on Boeing 757 airplanes.

Donald Trump used the Daytona race to promote his politics and his ongoing campaign. This is a great marketing move as this race is considered the Super Bowl of racing in the United States.

Source: express.co.uk