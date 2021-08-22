Prince Harry’s Foundation Receives Donation From Prince William Amid The Queen’s Legal Action Against The Duke Of Sussex

Blood is thicker than water, they say. Despite the nasty rumors, this proverb proved to be true between Prince Harry and his older brother William. The two have been going through the rough patch in their common and separate personal affairs for years now, but still, they remain close and supportive of each other.

To confirm the unbreakable bond between two brothers, and to hush the critics, Prince William and his wife Cathrine donated more than $750K to the Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation. Officially, the donation was made by Cambridge Foundation, led by none other than William and Kate.

The Duke of Sussex established a foundation in 2014. It is dedicated to the wounded and permanently injured serviceman and women encouraging them to find hope and purpose through sports. “These Games have shone a spotlight on the ‘unconquerable’ character of servicemen and women, their families, and the ‘Invictus’ spirit. These Games have been about seeing guys sprinting for the finish line and then turning round to clap the last man in. They have been about teammates choosing to cross the line together, not wanting to come second, but not wanting the other guys to either. These Games have shown the very best of the human spirit”, Prince Harry stated on the official games website.



By 2020 the Foundation collected more than $2.4 million from various donations. Most of the funds were put into the Endeavor account. Cash influx was warmingly welcomed by Harry, who kept on actively participating in helping war veterans.

The news comes in the midst of the strained relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family. A couple of weeks ago a new book called “Finding Freedom” came out. The publishing is looking back at Meghan and Harry’s years in Buckingham Palace. The couple boldly stated that they do not regret leaving the Royal family. “What started as a fairytale romance became a story that reinvented the genre – a self-made, independent woman playing an equal role alongside her knight”, the book accounted.

Last year, there was an earthquake that shook the UK to its bones. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle were officially relieved of the Royal duties. The two settled in Los Angeles, had another baby, a girl Lilibeth Diana, and signed a multimillion-dollar contract with Netflix. The 40-year old Canadian actress also published a book titled “The BEnch” where she portrayed differences through the example of her own family.

In the meantime, the Queen is not sitting with her hands folded either. It seems like the 95-year old monarch has had enough with Prince Harry and his Canadian wife’s tantrums. The smearing campaign went too far forcing the Crown to hire private investigators, law firms, and other Royal aids to get to the bottom of the story.

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough. There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated”, the Royal insider stated for “The Sun”. Buckingham Palace would not confirm nor deny the statement.

Obviously, the Queen has reached her limits of tolerance for the rebellious Prince Harry and his wife. To leave your royal duties and move across the pond is one thing, but to insult everything that the Crown stands for is, obviously, unforgivable. The Buckingham Palace remains quiet, as expected, but their law team will surely have their hands full.