Jessie J Is Devastated By The Prospect Of Going Deaf

Jessie J, the sweetheart of the music scene, has revealed some devastating news. The songstress has been diagnosed with Menière’s disease. The “Price Tag” singer is suffering constant pain in her neck and throat, leaving her almost deaf. Devastated and discouraged, Jessie shared her latest circumstances with the fans on social media.

Jessie shared a painful and honest truth with her followers on Instagram: “Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with with ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is effecting my voice. And well… I sobbed. For hours. I let myself feel the broken part of me that sometimes I know I ignore when I shouldn’t. Like fell the floor TV show type shit. 6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat. Some days are so much better than others. Worst part is that it’s not my vocal chords. They are healthy and in there with their hands up like. Not us J, we got you. It’s something around them”.



The singer continued to profess her daily struggles and fears for her future. “Spine, thyroid, allergy. Who knows. The tests continue. 95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on. I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me “how do you stay so positive all the time” and truth is I don’t. I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday. But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy.

The “Bang Bang” singer closed the confession with the old truth: “It’s ok to not be ok”.

Jessie felt the first symptoms in December of 2020 when she almost went deaf in one ear and was struggling to keep her balance. It turns out that she is suffering from a progressive, incurable disease that eventually takes away basic senses from a person. The usual difficulties include vertigo, keeping the balance, ringing in the ears, nausea, vomiting, and eventually complete hearing loss.

The cause is unknown. About 10% of all cases are caused by a genetic disorder. Others are a combination of stress, smoking, viral infections, and autoimmune disease. The fact is, no one knows and it could be pretty much anything, from catching a cold to genetic illness.

The cause is unknown, but scientists assume that inflammatory processes can trigger the disease. The symptoms were recognized by the medical community only a few years ago leaving the doctors guessing as to what could cause the symptoms and the best course of action once they appear. Menière’s disease is very rare, affecting only a handful of people, thus leaving them without hope that proper research will be conducted. For now, the doctors can only offer relief medicines to their patients and cross their fingers that it doesn’t get worse.