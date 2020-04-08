CelebritiesRoyal Family

Meghan Markle and Her First Husband Were Never Meant to Be

by Zarko85
The former Duchess of Sussex has been married to Prince Harry since 2018, when their magnificent royal wedding took place. However, the American actress was married once before, years before she became royalty.

Meghan Markle had a husband before Harry, to whom she was married for two years. Between 2011 and 2013, she was the wife of the film producer and director Trevor Engelson, 43.

The two met in 2004 and dated for years before getting engaged and finally married in 2011. However, they divorced only 18 months later. Their continuous separation was one of the biggest reasons why.

Meghan was filming in Canada, while Trevor had to stay in Los Angeles, so the two were away from each other and it bothered them. Still, rumors say that first troubles on the horizon appeared around three weeks before their wedding, when he took a sip from a flask she gave him as a gift live during his show.

Meghan sent him a message saying that was so unprofessional. He was talking to some of his friends who told him that Meghan was obsessed with herself, and advised him to put her into his show, to which he replied she was something else and told them to stop.

