6 Signs Your Marriage May Be Over

Ending a marriage is a conclusion no couple wants to reach – especially when they’re just at the beginning of their married life. However, in some cases, it’s unavoidable, and different factors could lead to it.

Your partner may be cheating, or abusive, or the two of you may have grown apart over time. It could be because you had to stay away from each other all the time due to work, because you had constant arguments, or simply because you lost the spark that brought you close.

Not everyone is able to tell when their marriage is falling apart, though. Whereas the signs may be there, you may mistake them for something else, or you may not think too much of them.

Well, here are 6 signs that your marriage may be over:

1. There Is No More Communication

Communication is an essential aspect of every relationship. It’s more than just talking about how your day was. It involves telling your partner what you are going through and what you need but also voicing your problems with your partner and how you think things can be fixed. Communication is what allows both partners to meet their needs.

When this critical aspect disappears, it’s a huge sign that your relationship is about to crumble. Your partner makes no effort to talk about certain problems, and you may not be doing it that well either.

If communication is not present, then chances are your marriage is very unhappy. You may both have had your feelings hurt and misunderstood certain things and this can lead to arguments many times.

2. You Don’t Feel Good Around Your Partner Anymore

You know the feelings present when you are with the one you love: the butterflies in your stomach, the excitement over the things you will do, and the feeling that you want to spend the rest of your life with this person. It’s truly beautiful, and you don’t want these moments to go away.

But sometimes, they disappear for various reasons. You may start being stressed out around your partner, and even the simple thought of being with them may give you lots of stress.

This is a sign that your relationship is not going well anymore.

3. They’re Not Loyal Anymore

Cheating is definitely a sign that something is wrong. Either your partner has fallen out of love with you, or there is something they miss from the relationship, causing them to look for it elsewhere.

There are different forms that cheating might take. It can be either physical or emotional, and sometimes both types may be involved. In some cases, the spouse may not even look for love with another person, but in a different activity.

Either way, loyalty is something you may want in your marriage and something you may have agreed to with your spouse. If your partner breaks your trust but you continue your marriage, things will never be the same. You’ll be unable to look the same way at your spouse. It’ll be a moment you will remember for the rest of your life, even if you decide to forgive your spouse and move on.

What’s worse is that it’s never just one incident of cheating. If you forgive your partner for cheating on you once, chances are that they will do it again and try to hide it even more this time.

Sometimes, you may be feeling like you’re missing something in the relationship yourself and think of cheating on your partner. When you find yourself constantly thinking of cheating on your spouse, you should start thinking of the reason behind this.

You may also find yourself in an emotional affair when something is missing in the marriage. For example, you may be talking to a different person in a way you wouldn’t want your partner to see. Not only that, but you may even start thinking about being together physically with that person. The fact that you’re willing to risk your marriage is something that should make you rethink your relationship.

Either way, it’s a sign that your relationship is on thin ice.

4. You Don’t Spend That Much Time Together Anymore

Do you already live like you’re single? As you can imagine, this is not good.

Now, things change a lot over time. When you’re married and trying to support a family, you cannot go out and do things together the same way you did in your teenage years or your 20s.

As an adult, you will have to go to work and possibly take care of the children. Your responsibilities may take most of your time, so spending quality time together with your partner is hardly possible.

But if you hardly ever meet and don’t treat each other as partners anymore, you need to reconsider your marriage.

5. No Compromise Is Made

A successful relationship involves compromise. You need to compromise for your partner, and your partner needs to compromise for you. It’s how you make things work.

But if this doesn’t happen anymore, your relationship likely faces a lot of problems. It shows that you don’t respect each other’s opinions or feelings anymore – and this is dangerous for the future of your relationship.

6. You Don’t Get Intimate Anymore

Sex is always part of a healthy relationship, even though it’s not all you need to make a marriage work. It’s a way to relieve stress, and it can also boost your love for each other.

Sex may not be something that you can do too often, particularly if you’re working a lot or have other responsibilities to take care of. However, if you don’t feel attracted to your partner anymore, you feel disgusted at the thought of getting intimate or you just don’t have sex too often anymore or at all, it’s a bad sign. Your marriage may be in danger.

When sex is not present in a marriage, the relationship will either be full of anger or will end in divorce. The couple will not think that highly of each other anymore and resentment can build. Ideally, all relationships should have a level of intimacy that both partners are comfortable with.

Final Thoughts

Seeing the signs of an unhappy marriage can be difficult. Look out for the behaviors above to make sure you take action as soon as possible.

Also, if you're about to take the route of divorce, you will need a good lawyer.