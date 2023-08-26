Spousal Support: Myths and Facts in Orlando

Spousal support, also known as alimony, is a legal provision designed to provide financial assistance to a spouse after a divorce or separation. It is a complex topic that often generates misconceptions and misunderstandings. In this article, we will debunk common myths surrounding spousal support in Orlando, Florida, and present the facts supported by relevant statistics. CLICK HERE for more information.

One common myth about spousal support is that it’s always granted to women. In order to determine the amount and duration of spousal support, Florida courts consider a variety of factors including income, job history, length of marriage, health condition, and marital misconduct. If you have been ordered to pay or receive alimony and you feel that you are a victim of gender bias, it may be possible to modify your current Florida judge’s ruling.

Myth 1: Spousal Support is Always Awarded to the Wife

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, spousal support is not exclusively awarded to wives. The decision to award spousal support is based on several factors, such as each spouse’s income, the length of the marriage, and each spouse’s financial needs. Courts in Orlando consider all these factors without regard to gender. According to a report by the Florida Department of Revenue, the number of men receiving spousal support has been steadily increasing in recent years.

Myth 2: Spousal Support Lasts a Lifetime

Fact: While spousal support can be awarded for a long duration, it is not always intended to last a lifetime. The duration of spousal support is determined on a case-by-case basis and depends on factors such as the length of the marriage and the financial circumstances of the parties involved. In Florida, there is no statutory formula for determining the duration of spousal support, which allows judges to consider the unique circumstances of each case.

Myth 3: Spousal Support Encourages Laziness

Fact: One common misconception is that spousal support discourages the recipient from seeking employment or becoming financially independent. However, the goal of spousal support is to provide temporary support to a financially disadvantaged spouse, giving him or her the opportunity to become self-supporting. Recipients of spousal support are often required to actively seek employment and make efforts towards self-sufficiency. Courts in Orlando emphasize self-sufficiency and may modify or terminate spousal support if the recipient fails to make reasonable efforts to become financially independent.

Myth 4: Spousal Support is Guaranteed in Every Divorce

Fact: Spousal support is not automatically guaranteed in every divorce case. It is not a given right, but rather a discretionary decision made by the court after a careful evaluation of the relevant factors. Courts in Orlando consider factors such as the financial need of the recipient, the ability of the paying spouse to provide support, and the standard of living established during the marriage. Each case is unique, and spousal support may or may not be awarded based on specific circumstances.

Determine Your Eligibility for Spousal Support:

In most jurisdictions, eligibility for spousal support is determined by several factors, including but not limited to:

Financial Need: One spouse must demonstrate a financial need for spousal support. This may be due to factors such as a significant difference in income, the inability to maintain a certain standard of living, or financial difficulties resulting from the divorce.

Ability to Pay: The other spouse must have the financial ability to provide spousal support. This is typically determined by assessing the spouse’s income, assets, and financial obligations.

Duration of the Marriage: The length of the marriage is often considered when determining eligibility for spousal support. In some jurisdictions, longer marriages may be more likely to result in an award of spousal support as there may be a greater likelihood of financial interdependence between spouses.

Contributions to the Marriage: The contributions of each spouse to the marriage, both financial and non-financial, may be taken into account. This includes factors such as childcare, homemaking, supporting the other spouse’s career, or sacrificing one’s own career opportunities for the benefit of the marriage.

It’s important to note that spousal support laws can vary significantly by jurisdiction, so it is crucial to consult with a qualified lawyer or legal professional who can provide guidance specific to your situation.

What is Spousal Support?

Spousal support is an amount of money or property awarded to a supporting spouse in order to assist him or her in meeting his or her financial needs. Spousal support is intended to compensate the supporting spouse for the financial benefits of marriage and give him or her the ability to maintain a standard of living comparable to that enjoyed during the marriage.

Prior to filing for divorce, both spouses agree that spousal support will be awarded, but the exact amount and duration may not be decided until after a trial hearing. During this hearing, each spouse presents evidence to a judge in an attempt to persuade him or her to award spousal support. If the supporting spouse is eligible and has met his or her burden of proof, the other spouse typically does not dispute the request for spousal support.

In Conclusion:

The concept of spousal support is a recent development in divorce law, and the purpose of this article is to highlight the issues surrounding spousal support. Spousal support is awarded in all but a few cases, but it remains an important issue for many divorcing couples. It is important to consult with a qualified attorney or legal professional before making any final decisions about your case.