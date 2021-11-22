While Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a loving relationship with a lot of PDAs, something might finally be wrong. We don’t want to call upon the ending of their relationship (yes we do) but it might be on thin ice. Instead of the Transformers star, the singer bought his daughter Casie to the 2021 American Music Awards.

Considering that the pair went everywhere together there might be something to it. This is the first event they have missed as a couple, which signals that they can go without each other after all. You certainly have an opinion about the Bloody Valentine singer coming to this event accompanied by his daughter instead of his superstar girlfriend. Casie is a 12-year-old from MGK’s relationship with Emma Cannon. This is a rare red carpet opportunity that Fox missed since started dating Kelly, and the reasons for her absence remain unknown.

As we said, it comes out as a weird occurrence. The pair debuted on one red carpet last year at 2020 AMAs in November. MGK, the singer that tries to be a rapper (thank you Eminem) instead brought his daughter that he shares with his ex Emma Cannon. Despite not coming with his prettier half, the 31-year old singer dressed up in Ashton Michael bedazzled top, and pants, both black, together with a dog collar necklace. Classy to a pint, if it would have been without a necklace. His daughter wore a matching black gown with a few cutouts.

Casie was not there only to support her father on the red carpet, but she was also in the crowd cheering him on while he accepted the award for Favorite Rock Artist. We can’t tell who favors him, but there’s all sort of people out there. During his acceptance speech, MGK said: “I wanna accept this for all the aspiring musicians … not just the rock artists, but all the artists who are rock stars.”

Back to Megan Fox; her absence something from horror movies when it comes to her latest relationship. The Kelly/Fox coupe was inseparable since they started dating late during the last year. It was a quick jump off the train for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress as she was two months fresh from her divorce from Brian Austin Green. The actress has three sons with Green, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. They were married for ten years before the imminent split.

We can’t say that we’re sad for Megan’s absence as we were getting sick from the public displays of affection. They were all over each other at every event they attended together from Billboard Music Awards to the VMAs. The recent event they went to together was MGK’s show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in October. Machine Gun went overboard jumped into the crowd, sang a song called Jawbreaker to his beloved, and eventually kissed her before returning to the stage. We could have gone without that, but not these two. Despite us being jealous of MGK, he had some even disputably better pieces before Megan such as Halsey, Amber Rose, and Sommer Ray. Fox on the other hand never had a taste in men with partners such as David Gallagher and Shia LaBeouf. What do you think, is there something brewing in the shadows, or there’s a legitimate reason for Megan’s absence.