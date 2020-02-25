Celebrities

Meet Sharon Stone’s Younger Sister

by Elsa Stringer
Actress Sharon Stone is famous around the world thanks to her incredible career in Hollywood. However, even some of her biggest fans are not familiar with her younger sister Kelly.

Since the moment Sharon stepped onto the stage in 1980, the public and media went crazy about the blonde. Steadily, she gained more and more fame and eventually became a true superstar.

We now a lot about her private life, including her two failed marriages, as well as the fact she has a younger brother Michael, and a younger sister, Kelly.

Kelly is three years younger than Sharon. On Instagram, the two sisters posed together recently, and it was Sharon’s way of wishing her baby sis a happy birthday.

 

Happy Birthday Week Kelly #family #sisters ♥️

She captioned it off with, “Happy Birthday Week Kelly.”

The two really look alike in the photo, especially their eyes.

